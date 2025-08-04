General Hospital spoilers: Anna kidnapped by…?

Although we thought it would be General Hospital’s Jason (Steve Burton) to unearth Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) new job, as it turns out, that honor belongs to Anna (Finola Hughes) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). The Port Charles officers caught Josslyn and Vaughn (Bryce Durfee) in the act of spying and were able to put two and two together to determine that the young duo are WSB agents.

Now, at the time of the “aha moment,” Anna and Dante decided to keep what they knew from Carly (Laura Wright), concluding that Jack Brennan’s (Chris McKenna) investigation into Dalton (Daniel Goddard) must be of utmost importance and that exposing Josslyn would do more harm than good. Fast forward to the following preview clip for General Hospital episodes airing on August 4, and it appears Anna may have changed her tune, threatening to reveal what she knows to Carly.

Britt is Alive | General Hospital Promo (August 4th, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

As seen in the clip, in addition to Anna making that ominous threat, she’s subsequently kidnapped by an unidentified man dressed in black. And that got us thinking, who would have it out for Anna? Obviously, we believe that the culprit is an operative of Jack.

We can imagine that after Anna issues Jack a threat about exposing him for recruiting Josslyn into the WSB, he’d want to do what he could to ensure she keeps her mouth shut. To be clear, we don’t think he would have her kidnapped to keep her hostage long-term. We suspect Jack would do so long enough to keep her out of the way of the Dalton investigation, or more likely, he’d kidnap Anna and have her brought to him, so he can meet her in a secret location to discuss why it’s important for Anna to remain quiet.

Chris McKenna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With all that being said, it just seems as if there is an unofficial clock in Port Charles counting down to the moment Carly inevitably finds out about Josslyn working for the WSB, and Jack being the one who recruited Josslyn after helping her cover up the murder of Cyrus (Jeff Kober). When that happens, The Metro Court is bound to explode, and we believe she’ll wind up ending things with Jack.

Should our hunch prove correct, we just have one question. Will a single Carly gravitate to a single Sonny (Maurice Benard) and kick off a new #Carson romance?

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.