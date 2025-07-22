General Hospital spoilers: Dante and Anna just hinted at Josslyn's grave danger?

Welp, another General Hospital skeleton has fallen out of the metaphorical closet. In the episode that aired on July 21, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) pieced together that Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is a WSB agent and is investigating Professor Dalton (Daniel Goddard). While Dante was shocked at the thought, thinking of Josslyn as his “little sister,” incapable of being a spy, Anna believed Josslyn made the perfect recruit for Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna).

As the two Port Charles cops further unpacked Josslyn’s newfound career, they tossed around the idea of telling Carly (Laura Wright) about her daughter’s profession. Anna and Dante ultimately decided it was best not to loop in the Metro Court owner, as Carly would likely blow Josslyn’s cover and wreck the Dalton investigation. Anna may not trust Jack, but she vouched for him as an agent and surmised that the Dalton investigation is incredibly important.

Then came the statement that gave us pause. Anna claimed Jack was determined to nail Dalton for whatever wrongdoing he’s guilty of, no matter what it takes, and that prompted Dante to ask a question. Dante asked, "So you think he’ll [Jack] stop Dalton under any circumstances, even if that means sacrificing an agent?"

Dominic Zamprogna and Finola Hughes, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

That question, combined with the foreboding music, makes us believe that Josslyn may soon find herself in a life-or-death situation. Will Dalton learn that Josslyn’s an agent and report back to Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and his mystery partner? Will Sidwell then order Josslyn to be eliminated? We certainly think this scenario lies in the realm of possibility.

If Josslyn finds herself in danger, she may need someone to come help rescue her. This could-be hero could be Vaughn (Bryce Durfee), as he is the one who trained her and works most closely with her. However, we also can’t rule out the prospect that Anna will rely on her former WSB training to save Josslyn. Heck, for that matter, Dante is a former agent, so he could help save Carly’s mini-me.

One thing we know for sure is that if Josslyn has a brush with death because of the WSB and Carly hears about it, the new Spencer matriarch is bound to become enraged. She’d probably end her romance with Jack and may even go so far as to plot revenge against him.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.