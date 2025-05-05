General Hospital spoilers: Kristina learns of an Ava secret?

At this point, it seems as if there are more secrets than characters on General Hospital. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is hiding from Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) that she gave birth to their child years ago. Lois (Rena Sofer) refuses to tell them both that the child in question is Gio (Giovanni Mazza), who is also in the dark about the family tie. Josslyn (Eden McCoy) hasn’t told any of her loved ones that she’s in the WSB, and in turn, Jack (Chris McKenna) hasn’t shared with Carly (Laura Wright) that he recruited her daughter. The list truly does go on.

Now the one secret we’re going to zero in on is the one about Kristina (Kate Mansi) attempting to kill Ava (Maura West). Weeks ago, Kristina thought she was cutting the brakes to Ava’s car, but mistakenly cut the brakes to Ric’s (Rick Hearst) vehicle instead.

This, of course, led to Ric’s car crash that nearly cost him his life and that of Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst). In the aftermath, Kristina has felt remorseful, but has remained quiet, thinking she’s getting away with attempted murder and not wanting to destroy her relationship with Molly (Kristen Vaganos). Kristina has no idea she should be thanking Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for her continued freedom and newly healed relationship with her sister.

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Since Ava was able to get footage of Kristina in the parking garage the night of the car crash and has the car itself, Ava has been blackmailing Alexis to maintain her silence. The evidence the art gallery owner has could lead to Kristina’s arrest, and Alexis, being a protective mother, doesn’t want to see that happen. So, the attorney has been embezzling money from the Cassadine Estate to pay Ava hush money.

Having said all of that, Kristina is bound to find out the lengths her mother is going to in order to protect her. This revelation could happen thanks to a conversation Kristina overhears between Alexis and Ava or Alexis and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), or Kristina could learn of this blackmail secret by some other means. Regardless of how she learns, we venture to say she’s bound to be stunned.

Maura West, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With the truth, we imagine Kristina is bound to do one of two things. If she sticks to type, then she’s going to explode. Ironically, this could lead to another heated confrontation with Ava, as Kristina likely wouldn’t care for Ava blackmailing her mother. Would Kristina then attempt to finish what she started, and make another attempt on Ava’s life, feeling it’s the only way to deal with Ava once and for all?

There’s also a chance that Kristina will shock us, and when she learns of Ava’s blackmail, she voluntarily decides to check herself into the mental health facility. While a move like this could ultimately mean Kristina stands trial for her crimes, we’d venture to say she has a chance of not going to prison due to a not guilty plea by reason of insanity. But even if she escapes prison, that may not spare Kristina the wrath of Molly.

