General Hospital spoilers: Alexis, Kristina and Ric… who’s headed to prison?

While we’ve been incredibly frustrated by General Hospital’s tawdry romance storyline between Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), we’ve managed to reserve some frustration for Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) failed murder plot against Ava (Maura West) and the subsequent cover-up and manipulation.

Not only did Kristina foolishly try to cut Ava’s brakes to kill the art gallery owner, only to cut the brakes of Ric’s (Rick Hearst) car instead and nearly kill him and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), but then Ava decided to use this whole ordeal as a money grab with Ric’s seal of approval.

Ava went to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and blackmailed the attorney into foolishly embezzling from the Cassadine estate (money belonging to baby Ace) to fund Ava and Ric’s lifestyles, all in an effort to keep Kristina from going to prison. Additionally, Alexis has professed to wanting to keep Molly (Krsten Vaganos) in the dark about her sister almost killing her father, hoping to preserve the Davis sisterhood.

Maura West, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

So, just recapping all of this. Kristina has attempted murder. Alexis, Ric and Ava are all guilty of embezzlement. Ava is also guilty of tampering with evidence, given that she hid Ric’s car and took the parking garage footage of her building. Oh, and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) aptly pointed out in the General Hospital episode that aired on June 2, he's an accessory after the fact to attempted murder, given he learned what Kristina did the night of the car crash. With that being said, it would seem everyone in this scenario has put themselves in danger of being arrested, tried and convicted.

Should writers try and make sure some justice is served as it pertains to this storyline, the question is who would wind up paying the price? If we had to guess, there’s a good chance Kristina may wind up confessing to attempted murder, but stress she was not in the right frame of mind.

Although Alexis warned her daughter not to do this, Kristina may grow tired of seeing her mother compromise her own freedom and law license. Then, to make sure Alexis doesn’t go to prison for embezzlement, Kristina may bring Michael (Rory Gibson) up to speed and borrow a few million to replenish the money Alexis stole from the Cassadine estate.

Kate Mansi and Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

If Kristina is somehow spared, then we think Alexis could wind up going back to prison. At this point, it would almost serve Alexis right to be dragged into police custody. Had she just done what Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) told her to do and have Kristina committed to a mental health facility in an attempt to establish a possible winnable defense in court for her child, things may not have snowballed this far.

Ultimately, though, if Alexis is arrested in the near future, she may claim to have cut the brakes herself and then committed embezzlement to keep Ava and Ric quiet, just to spare Kristina a prison stint. Alexis may feel she can possibly mount a defense to have the charges dropped should the case go to trial.

After all, Spinelli may be able to make sure the parking garage video goes away for good, and Diane could have the actual car tossed as evidence, given Ava tampered with it. Additionally, Alexis may be able to convince Laura (Genie Francis) to drop any future embezzlement charges by telling the truth.

For now, our guess that either Kristina or Alexis will be adorning silver “bracelets” soon is just a hunch we have. But we sincerely hope this whole car crash storyline finds some resolution soon. By the way, whoever is arrested and however the truth comes out, the news is bound to infuriate Molly.