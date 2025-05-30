General Hospital spoilers: Drew's big secret exposed?

We’ve said it time and time again that General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) is the most infuriating character in all of daytime. His list of despicable grievances extends back to last year, and his sense of morality now resides lower than the basement. What we find more remarkable than all his evil deeds is the fact that no one in Port Charles has been able to put a stop to them.

Having said all of that, we are holding out hope that Drew’s epic downfall is looming in the near future. At first thought, it’s easy to assume that it will kick off with the public revelation that he slept with Nina (Cynthia Watros) while pursuing his now-girlfriend Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). The story of him sleeping with mother and daughter would likely ruin him politically and completely tank his relationship with Willow. Although this tawdry romance news is bound to get out, when it comes to a Drew secret that makes his world crumble and shocks all of Port Charles, we have something else in mind.

Coby Ryan McLaughlin, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Not long ago, we discussed the theory that perhaps Drew hasn’t been Drew for quite some time. After being released from prison, in his move to protect Carly (Laura Wright), he had quite the personality shift. Over time, he’s become someone unrecognizable.

Although we initially chalked up the shift in personality to his rough stay in prison, we’ve come to suspect something more sinister is at play. What if at some point in time, in between Drew being treated for his prison stab wounds at the hospital, the real Drew was swapped out with an impostor? An impostor known as Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin), who had plastic surgery to look like Drew.

Now, many General Hospital fans know that Shiloh allegedly died years ago, thanks to Sam (Kelly Monaco) taking him out. However, Shiloh returning from the dead would hardly be the first time someone reappears from the afterlife. And if our hunch is correct here, Shiloh assuming Drew’s identity makes sense from a motive perspective.

Shiloh and Drew have bad blood stretching back to their time serving together in Afghanistan, where Shiloh committed treason and Drew threatened to turn him in. Subsequently, in Port Charles, Drew and Shiloh’s feud escalated once Shiloh and Sam kicked off a rivalry. We should also mention that given Shiloh’s love of money, he likely found himself jealous of Drew once Drew learned he’s of the wealthy Quartermaine family. All in all, Shiloh may have wanted to take over Drew’s life, given Drew (and his loved ones) “ruined” his.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Additionally, we can’t leave the Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) component out of all this. Drew has become infatuated with Willow and is manipulating her at every turn. Similarly, Shiloh once heavily manipulated her as well, and the similarities between this version of Drew and Shiloh are uncanny.

If our Shiloh theory rings true, then we have questions about where the real Drew may be stashed and who will put the pieces together to expose Shiloh? In terms of where, Drew could be stashed away in Shadybrook Sanitarium, waiting for someone to discover him. As far as who exposes Drew, well, our guess is Willow or Carly. Perhaps Willow will stop drinking the Drew Kool-Aid long enough to realize he reminds her of Shiloh and launch her own investigation. Or maybe Carly has Jack (Chris McKenna) use his WSB resources to do some digging into Drew ahead of the big custody showdown, and she learns of the identity swap.

Again, this is all largely rooted in theory, but given we’re talking the soaps here, not at all improbable.