General Hospital spoilers: Carly learns about Drew and Nina’s secret from…?

As always, General Hospital’s Nurses Ball continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for fans of the soap. This year’s festivities have already seen Tracy (Jane Elliot) arrested, Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) marriage implode, Lulu (Alexa Havins) confront Lois (Rena Sofer) with the Gio (Giovanni Mazza) news and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) verbally take down Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). Even before the actual special night, Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) had a knockdown fight that was honestly one of the best scenes in recent memory on General Hospital.

We suspect another high-octane drama moment is about to happen, again thanks to Carly. Because of Willow and Drew’s salacious affair behind Michael’s back, and Nina’s recent slap, vintage Carly appears to be back in full effect. And a vengeful Carly could really go scorched-earth with Willow, Drew and Nina if she only knew of the worst-kept secret in Port Charles.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

Of course, we’re referring to the fact that while Willow was developing a crush on Drew, he was sleeping with her mother. Furthermore, neither Drew nor Nina has shared stories of their romps in the hay with Willow. If Carly learned of this, she would likely squeal with glee right before she blasts it around town in the public, hoping that once Willow hears the news, she’d break up with both Drew and Nina.

With all that benig said, we can imagine a scenario in which Carly learns of this secret and from the most unlikely of sources — Tracy. The women aren’t fans of one another, and Tracy, a few months ago, gave Carly quite the lashing. However, Tracy knows about this secret, Drew recently framed her for his drug incident and when Tracy gets released from jail on bail, she’s likely to have quite the thirst for revenge.

Additionally, Carly knows Nina was actually behind Drew’s drugging, and that information could get Tracy cleared of all charges. Tracy and Carly could soon meet, put their differences aside and realize the benefit of helping each other finally knock Drew off his corrupt pedestal.

Jane Eilliot, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Now if you’re asking why Tracy just doesn’t release what she has on Drew to the press, that’s a good question. However, we think Tracy may come to realize how continued infighting among the Quartermaines may look to the public, especially in terms of the Quartermaine corporation. If she were to take another swipe at Drew, there’s no telling what he may do next to damage the family’s reputation (which should be in shambles already, considering the decades of scandal, but we digress). If Carly takes the metaphorical shot at Drew, she wouldn’t fear retaliation of any kind, because thinking about the consequences of her schemes has never been her strength.

So what do you think? Is a Tracy and Carly alliance in the works? Is it one that you want to see take down vile Drew Cain (Quartermaine)?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors