General Hospital spoilers: Dante explodes at Lulu?

It’s all about to hit the fan on General Hospital, as the long-held secret that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is the son of Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is about to spill out all over Port Charles.

Now the fact that Brook Lynn had Dante’s baby and gave the baby boy up for adoption is already news making the rounds. Brook Lynn’s husband, mother, grandmothers, Cody (Josh Kelly), Lulu (Alexa Havins), Laura (Genie Francis) and Carly (Laura Wright) all know at the very least this information. Lois (Rena Sofer) and Gloria (Ellen Travolta) are the only two people who know for certain that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s child. But with Lulu putting her intrusive investigative skills to work, she firmly believes that Gio is her ex-husband’s first son and has shared her correct theory with Cody and Carly.

With all that being said, and the Nurses Ball in full swing, we’d venture to say that the Gio secret will be one of the event’s bombshells to drop. Furthermore, we suspect Lulu will be the person to drop it with Dante. She’s been saying for months now that Dante deserves to know he has another child, and suspecting it’s Gio, she may finally go to him with all she thinks she knows. However, we have a feeling he won’t be giving Lulu flowers of appreciation.

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Lulu has been sitting on this baby information for a while now, so she’s been fundamentally lying to Dante, one thing he can’t stand. Plus, Lulu has one part of this whole story wrong. She thinks Brook Lynn knows Gio is her son and hasn’t been telling the truth about that. However, Brook Lynn doesn’t know that because her mother and grandmother kept her out of the loop. So, Lulu revealing the Gio news to Dante while attacking Brook Lynn probably won’t play out well when the truth is exposed.

Additionally, with Lulu having bad blood with Brook Lynn, Lulu is likely to come off as the villain who weaponized Brook Lynn’s painful secret to hurt her rival. Plus, Lulu would be blowing up Gio’s life, as he has no idea he’s been adopted and that Dante, of all people, is his father. Dante and Gio are at odds right now, so Gio probably doesn’t want to know Dante is actually his bio dad.

All in all, between feeling lied to and feeling suspicious of Lulu’s reasons for interfering, we just believe Dante is going to have more than a few harsh words for his ex-wife. If Lulu thought a reunion with the top Port Charles cop was happening in the near future, she may want to think again.

