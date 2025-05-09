Who else agrees that General Hospital’s Dante completely overreacted with Gio?

During the week of May 5 on General Hospital, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) really annoyed me — I mean badly. On one hand, I get he was a ball of emotions after getting a call that his underage son was rushed to the hospital with alcohol poisoning. As a parent, I’m sure he was afraid Rocco (Finn Carr) could have died or suffered permanent damage, and Dante as a parent and cop, had so many questions about how his teenage son wound up at a college party and got drunk in the first place. However, he has allowed his panic, fear and rage to manifest into scorched-earth rage and directed it toward Gio (Giovanni Mazza) of all people.

To be clear, Gio didn’t invite Rocco to the party, nor did he serve Rocco any drinks. Heck, he wasn’t even aware that Rocco was at the party until he stumbled upon him passed out. Now Gio could have called Dante, Lulu (Alexa Havins) or Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) in that moment, but not knowing the severity of Rocco’s condition, Gio thought taking Rocco to the Quartermaine boathouse to sleep off the booze would be best. And I just don’t think Dante’s harsh words directed at Gio were warranted for this.

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

For starters, as Lois (Rena Sofer) pointed out, most college students who see someone drunk and passed out don’t rush to call the police. At most, they make sure the person is breathing, set them up with a bottle of water for when the individual is awake and ensure the person isn’t in a position to asphyxiate on vomit should they throw up. Gio may not have called Rocco’s parents, but he at least took Rocco home so he wasn’t stranded at the beach party.

And again, Gio didn’t invite Rocco to the party or give him alcohol. Rocco, in his own free will, accompanied Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) to the college shindig. Dante seems to be glossing over that fact. I get Rocco is the youngest person in this equation, but he by no means is too young to make good decisions for himself. No one held him at gunpoint, and Dante doesn’t seem to be holding his own son accountable (well, the son he knows to be his son).

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Oh, and I can’t forget the comments Dante hurled at Gio. Dante alleged that Gio was pretty much babied his whole life and was never forced to be held accountable due to Lois also stepping in to protect him. I found this statement hypocritical for two big reasons. One, it’s never been stated that Gio was really a problem child who had to be held accountable for horrible actions, so Dante’s statement came out of left field. Two, Dante talks about accountability, but I can point to his very own sister, Kristina (Kate Mansi), for being the Queen of Shirking Responsibility.

All in all, Dante’s reaction to Gio this week prompted me to side-eye him more than even Drew (Cameron Mathison), which is quite the feat. Dante will probably be eating a large helping of crow and humble pie when he learns Gio is his son.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.