General Hospital’s Brook Lynn is out for revenge against Lulu, and I’m here for it

The fallout from Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) secret being revealed at last on General Hospital is still causing waves in the Cerullo, Quartermaine and Corinthos families. And even though Tracy (Jane Elliot) has been encouraging Brook Lynn to take a moment to calm down and rethink her plans to exact revenge on Lulu (Alexa Havins Bruening), Brook Lynn wants to make Lulu pay for her dirty deed.

It’s a little absurd for Tracy “Do you know who I am?” Quartermaine to tell anyone they shouldn’t want revenge. Tracy goes nuclear over the smallest perceived slights daily. She at least has enough self-awareness to know that she’s unhinged. Tracy told Brook Lynn that she doesn’t want BLQ to end up like her. But in this case, Brook Lynn has every right to go nuclear on Lulu, and I hope she does.

Lulu still refuses to take accountability

Laura Wright and Alexa Havins, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Every person in Lulu’s life has told her that she had absolutely no right to reveal Brook Lynn’s secret, especially not the way she did. Even her son told her that she was wrong. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) won’t even speak to her anymore because of it. But still, she insists loudly to everyone that she had every right to do what she did. She has created this story in her mind where she is the righteous crusader who saved Dante by letting him know that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is his son. It's wild that she cannot accept any responsibility for ruining so many people’s lives. Gio is devastated. So is Dante.

Even if an argument can be made that Dante deserved to know the truth, the way that Lulu blackmailed Lois (Rena Sofer) by giving her an ultimatum at the Nurse’s Ball was out of pocket. She handled everything about this wrong, and she refuses to take responsibility for any of the fallout.

Which is why I think that Brook Lynn has every right to a little revenge. If Lulu was sorry for what she did or showed some humility about the hurt that her actions caused, then I would support Tracy telling BLQ to let it go. But Lulu is still acting like she’s the victim because people are mad at her for all of this.

Will revenge make Brook Lynn feel better?

Obviously, the mature thing to do would be for Brook Lynn to try and forgive Lulu and focus on fixing her relationship with Gio and mending fences with Lois. But no one is perfect. Frankly, I do think that getting some revenge on Lulu would make BLQ feel better. These two have been beefing for years, and Brook Lynn has always kind of let Lulu win their battles because deep down she feels guilty about trying to break up Lulu and Dante.

But now all bets are off. What Lulu did was so far out of bounds that Brook Lynn should never feel guilty again. I do wonder what kind of revenge she has planned though.

What revenge does Lulu deserve?

Lulu is so convinced she’s right that it would take a pretty big revenge plot to get through to her. So what could Brook Lynn do that would make an impact on Lulu? The one thing that Lulu wants is Dante, but she ruined that herself. Brook Lynn didn’t even have to try and convince Dante that Lulu is a horrible person.

So what else could Brook Lynn do to hurt Lulu? I don’t think she would ever try to turn Rocco (Finn Carr) against his mother. Unlike Lulu, BLQ actually cares about other people and wouldn’t want Rocco to get hurt in any way.

Lulu already quit her job at Deception, so Brook Lynn can’t really do much to damage Lulu’s career. Not that Lulu seems to know what type of career she wants anyway. Possibly in the future, Brook Lynn would have an opportunity to hurt Lulu professionally, but not now.

The truth is that people like Lulu usually do a far better job of tarnishing their own reputations than anyone else could do. Maybe that should be Brook Lynn’s revenge — just letting Lulu destroy her own life and the relationships with people she loves. But that’s not very satisfying.

The best revenge

Amanda Setton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

If Brook Lynn really wants to stick it to Lulu, the best revenge she could take against her is to get on with living her best life. Fixing her relationships with Gio and her mom, adopting a child with her wonderful husband and continuing to slay the corporate world at Deception.

Since Lulu has none of those things, and she bitterly resents Brook Lynn getting to be happy, the happier BLQ is, the angrier Lulu will be. If I were in Brook Lynn’s shoes, that’s how I’d play this situation. Be as happy as possible, and do it as publicly as possible, to really twist the knife a little deeper.

Right now, everyone is on Brook Lynn’s side since she was just as blindsided by the reveal of Gio being her son as everyone else was. Brook Lynn should use that sympathy to her advantage and let Lulu stay mad about everyone being nice to her. A swift kick in the ego will hurt Lulu more than anything else would.