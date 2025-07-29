Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi CHEAT on Bree with Avalon?

Is Remi about to give into temptation with singer Avalon on Home and Away?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has been trying to keep things strictly professional between him and Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart) on Home and Away.



But it's clear that singer Avalon has taken a flirty fancy to music producer Remi while he has been working on her album.



After Avalon's latest party, she and Remi spend some alone time together.



Avalon snaps some selfies of them together and compliments Remi on his "rock god" look.



In the meantime, Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), is starting to worry as her phone calls to him go unanswered...



As Remi and Avalon continue to chill together at her house, she moves in for a kiss and Remi does not resist!



Uh-oh...

Avalon makes a move on Remi on Home and Away...

Meanwhile, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and her best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), watch the sun rise together down at the beach.



Before Kirby hits the road on an adventure, as a support act for band The Chosen in Europe.



Kirby's closest friends gather to wave her off in a beautiful pink convertible!



But WHERE is Remi?



Surely after producing singer Kirby's debut solo album, he's not going to miss the chance to say goodbye to his long-time friend?



Or will he?

Kirby says farewell to Summer Bay on Home and Away...

