Emmerdale spoilers: Charity has huge shock which could change everything

It's party time in Wednesday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). But not everyone’s in the mood to celebrate.

Having played down her fall and as a way to stop all their fussing, Charity decides that Sarah and Jacob deserve an engagement party. And no one likes a party more than the Dingles. Deflecting attention away from her, the landlady rallies all the family to get the Woolpack kitted out for a knees-up later to celebrate the happy couple’s impending nuptials.

But as the hi-jinks continue around her, the glamorous gran feels that something’s wrong. And a trip to the toilet reveals that all is most definitely not well, as she's started bleeding.

Confiding in the truth to Vanessa, will the surrogate spoil her granddaughter's big night by telling her she might not be able to make her dreams come true, after all?

Away from the revelry, when Ruby, Manpreet and Lewis share a gossipy lunch together, talk soon turns to their love lives. But when the tables turn and she's given a grilling about her own conquests, the doctor must decide whether to be honest about her bedroom antics with Ross in front of Steph’s mum.

Manpreet, Ruby and Lewis catch up on the gossip, which soon turns personal (Image credit: ITV)

Still trying to convince himself he’s over his "wobble", Vinny is given more food for thought when Aaron opens up about sharing a kiss with his ex-husband on his wedding day to John.

Vinny gets some advice from Aaron (Image credit: ITV)

Noticing his reaction, the mechanic reassures his former brother-in-law that most people have doubts before getting hitched, Vinny then admits he tries to kiss someone else. What will Aaron advise?