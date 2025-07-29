Hollyoaks spoilers: Shock engagement? Jez Blake to pop the question to Liberty?

Jez Blake and Liberty Savage have recently grown very close!

Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) sends shockwaves round the village in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jez, whose recent wedding day to John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) ended in tatters when John Paul backed out mid-ceremony, is certainly wasting no time in moving on.

Jez Blake's recent wedding day with John Paul McQueen ended in tatters! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight everyone is STUNNED when he pops the question to Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

At first he asks her to be his partner for the flower show, Hollyoaks in Bloom, but things soon take a different turn when Jez has marriage on his mind!

Sienna is gobsmacked when her brother, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) reveals the latest with Jez and Sienna’s sister, Liberty.

Jez with his daughter Sienna Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, worried dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) confronts his daughter Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) about her relationship with Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey).

However, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) gives her husband some advice and Darren decides to take a different tack and go easier on the teens.

Jacob is pleased when Darren invites him for dinner at The Hutch.

Frankie and Jacob have become a close couple in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However the meal takes an awkward turn when drunk John Paul gatecrashes the family do and is clearly worse for wear.

John Paul has been left crushed following new revelations about Jez.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who is working at The Hutch is really worried to see that alcoholic John Paul who he was once married to, has fallen off the wagon again.

He tries to intervene by taking his drink away from him as an angry John Paul storms off.

John Paul has spiralled since his ill-fated wedding day with Jez Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere things are looking bleak for Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her sister Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) following their arrest in yesterday’s episode.

Are the siblings looking at a long stint behind bars for their crimes?

Or is someone going to help soften the blow for them?

Their grandfather, Froggy (John Middleton), currently doing a stretch in prison himself, certainly seems to be taking an interest in the two women.

Prisoner Froggy has plans for his granddaughters Grace and Clare. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, there is drama when Clare comes face to face with the grandfather she clearly despises.

What will Froggy have to say to her?

Meanwhile, Grace is devastated after getting some terrible news about her son, Curtis (Reuben Shepherd).

What has happened to the lad?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.