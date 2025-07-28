EastEnders spoilers: Joel kicks off in the Queen Vic!

Joel's bad behaviour causes a scene at the Queen Vic on EastEnders!

Ross Marshall (played by Alex Walkinshaw) is trying to keep his teenage son Joel (Max Murray) on the straight and narrow on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



However, on today's episode of the BBC soap, Ross is worried how Joel will react to the news that his mum is getting remarried...



Later, Joel heads off to hang out with Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) again.



With Tommy's parents, Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie), back running the Queen Vic, the teenage lads STEAL some booze from the barrel store at the pub!



But when they get caught, Joel lashes out with some derogatory language towards Kat which leaves everyone shocked...

Joel and Tommy are caught stealing booze from the Vic on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Kat is the new queen of the Vic on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) is in a panic after his encounter with Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) at No.20.



Patrick's family get a shock when they return home and find out what has happened to him...

Meanwhile, Oscar's older sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) becomes suspicious when he seems extra concerned about Patrick's condition, after he is rushed to the hospital.



Oscar is terrified of ending up in BIG trouble and decides to flee from Walford...



ALSO, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) has questions when she finds a hospital receipt in her teenage daughter Avani's (Aaliyah James) jacket pocket.



Can Avani and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) provide a convincing cover story to stop Priya finding out about Avani's pregnancy?

Will Oscar do a runner from Albert Square on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Is Priya about to find out about daughter Avani's pregnancy on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

