EastEnders spoilers: Joel kicks off in the Queen Vic!
Airs Tuesday 5 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Ross Marshall (played by Alex Walkinshaw) is trying to keep his teenage son Joel (Max Murray) on the straight and narrow on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
However, on today's episode of the BBC soap, Ross is worried how Joel will react to the news that his mum is getting remarried...
Later, Joel heads off to hang out with Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) again.
With Tommy's parents, Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie), back running the Queen Vic, the teenage lads STEAL some booze from the barrel store at the pub!
But when they get caught, Joel lashes out with some derogatory language towards Kat which leaves everyone shocked...
Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) is in a panic after his encounter with Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) at No.20.
Patrick's family get a shock when they return home and find out what has happened to him...
Meanwhile, Oscar's older sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) becomes suspicious when he seems extra concerned about Patrick's condition, after he is rushed to the hospital.
Oscar is terrified of ending up in BIG trouble and decides to flee from Walford...
ALSO, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) has questions when she finds a hospital receipt in her teenage daughter Avani's (Aaliyah James) jacket pocket.
Can Avani and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) provide a convincing cover story to stop Priya finding out about Avani's pregnancy?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.