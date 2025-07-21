EastEnders spoilers: Happy birthday to Martin Fowler!
Airs Wednesday 30 July 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It's been five months since Martin Fowler died in the wreckage of the explosion at the Queen Vic on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
So it's an emotional day for Martin's ex-wife, Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner), and their kids on what would have been Martin's next birthday.
Stacey recently discovered that she is the beneficiary of Martin's life insurance policy.
Which paid out a whopping £100, 000!
But no amount of money is going to bring back the man Stacey loved.
However, there's the chance to remember Martin when family and friends gather in the Vic to celebrate his birthday.
Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is forced to agree to let drug dealer Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) conduct his illegal business from unsuspecting Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat.
Harry needs a way to distract Kojo's brother, George Knight (Colin Salmon), from finding out what's happening.
So he enlists the help of his mum, Nicola (Laura Doddington), to keep George's attention over at Harry's Barn.
MEANWHILE, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) worries that her fella Patrick (Rudolph Walker) has started gambling in order to pay for her dream wedding!
But will Patrick listen when Yolande asks him to stop placing bets?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
