EastEnders spoilers: Happy birthday to Martin Fowler!

It's an emotional day for Stacey and her family as they celebrate the late Martin's birthday on EastEnders.

So it's an emotional day for Martin's ex-wife, Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner), and their kids on what would have been Martin's next birthday.



Stacey recently discovered that she is the beneficiary of Martin's life insurance policy.



Which paid out a whopping £100, 000!



But no amount of money is going to bring back the man Stacey loved.



However, there's the chance to remember Martin when family and friends gather in the Vic to celebrate his birthday.

Stacey descended into depression after ex-husband Martin's death earlier this year on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is forced to agree to let drug dealer Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) conduct his illegal business from unsuspecting Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat.



Harry needs a way to distract Kojo's brother, George Knight (Colin Salmon), from finding out what's happening.



So he enlists the help of his mum, Nicola (Laura Doddington), to keep George's attention over at Harry's Barn.



MEANWHILE, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) worries that her fella Patrick (Rudolph Walker) has started gambling in order to pay for her dream wedding!

But will Patrick listen when Yolande asks him to stop placing bets?

Nicola summons George to a mystery meeting at Harry's Barn on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande accuses Patrick of gambling on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer