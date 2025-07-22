Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle is arrested - but what for?
Airs Tuesday 29th July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is arrested in Tuesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The pressure's on up at Butler's for Moira who's arrested following her messy run-in with Joe Tate during which she ended up hitting her sister-in-law Lydia!
It's caused a problem in the family on top of the fact that she's close to losing her farm so emotions are running high.
Kyle's upset to see his mum being manhandled by the police.
Later, at the Woolpack, furious Cain rows with Sam about what happened and starts questioning where his brother's loyalty lies.
April reels when she spots her mate Dylan – who she met while she was living on the streets – in the village.
Though Dylan's trying to keep a low profile, he takes time to talk to April, who's thrilled to hear he's clean and sober.
Robert mines Chas for her opinion on John, pushing his theory that his paramedic brother is just too good to be true.
But Chas isn't about to be drawn into badmouthing her new son-in-law and is convinced that Robert's just jealous.
Needing some concrete proof to go on, Robert later spots John's mobile that's been left unattended in the cafe.
Swiping it, the Sugden tries to unlock it so he can have a snoop but doesn't get very far before concerned John comes looking for his device.
Aaron urges Mack to tell his wife Charity how he's feeling about her being a surrogate for her granddaughter.
With Sarah and Jacob fussing round their surrogate, Charity needs some breathing space and sends them out.
Home alone, she vents to her husband Mack. Will he do the same or keep his torment under wraps?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
