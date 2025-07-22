Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle is arrested - but what for?

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is arrested in Tuesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The pressure's on up at Butler's for Moira who's arrested following her messy run-in with Joe Tate during which she ended up hitting her sister-in-law Lydia!

It's caused a problem in the family on top of the fact that she's close to losing her farm so emotions are running high.

Kyle's upset to see his mum being manhandled by the police.

Kyle watches on as the police arrest his mum (Image credit: ITV)

Later, at the Woolpack, furious Cain rows with Sam about what happened and starts questioning where his brother's loyalty lies.

Cain has a go at Sam, accusing his brother of being disloyal (Image credit: ITV)

Cain feels that Sam is sympathising with his employers, the Tates, and going against their family (Image credit: ITV)

April reels when she spots her mate Dylan – who she met while she was living on the streets – in the village.

Though Dylan's trying to keep a low profile, he takes time to talk to April, who's thrilled to hear he's clean and sober.

April is thrilled to be reunited with her friend Dylan who she met when she was living on the streets (Image credit: ITV)

Robert mines Chas for her opinion on John, pushing his theory that his paramedic brother is just too good to be true.

Robert tells Chas he's convinced that her new son-in-law John is too good to be true (Image credit: ITV)

But Chas isn't about to be drawn into badmouthing her new son-in-law and is convinced that Robert's just jealous.

Needing some concrete proof to go on, Robert later spots John's mobile that's been left unattended in the cafe.

Swiping it, the Sugden tries to unlock it so he can have a snoop but doesn't get very far before concerned John comes looking for his device.

Aaron urges Mack to tell his wife Charity how he's feeling about her being a surrogate for her granddaughter.

With Sarah and Jacob fussing round their surrogate, Charity needs some breathing space and sends them out.

Home alone, she vents to her husband Mack. Will he do the same or keep his torment under wraps?