Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle spooked by her killer past!

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle receives a chilling letter in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Butler's, Moira Dingle's thrown when a mysterious letter arrives, marked for the attention of 'the family of Emma Barton'.

It's a name Moira Dingle hoped never to hear again.

Reminded of the killer clash she had with her deadly and unhinged sister-in-law – which saw the farmer push Emma off a bridge to her death – Moira is totally shaken.

Moira never served time for the crime as her son Adam took the rap but ended up going on the run.

But Moira's never felt right about any of it and hates it when Emma's name crops up.

Will she tell her nephew Ross about the letter? What does it say? Is someone coming for the farmer with an agenda?

Emma Barton held her own husband James hostage before killing him in 2016. She also killed their son Finn. (Image credit: ITV)

In the shop, Tracy's taken aback when Jacob erupts at Ross, raging about Joe Tate having caused his mother Leyla's death in February's ice crash.

Jacob kicks off in the shop, raging about Joe Tate being responsible for his mum Leyla's death in February's ice crash (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy and Vic hold a homespun celebration for John in the Woolpack when the paramedic misses the ceremony for his heroism award. (Will anyone ever find out he's been nominating himself?)

Chas tells Paddy and Mandy that Bear might be worried about the living arrangements at Tenant's.

