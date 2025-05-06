Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle spooked by her killer past!
Airs Tuesday 13th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle receives a chilling letter in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Butler's, Moira Dingle's thrown when a mysterious letter arrives, marked for the attention of 'the family of Emma Barton'.
It's a name Moira Dingle hoped never to hear again.
Reminded of the killer clash she had with her deadly and unhinged sister-in-law – which saw the farmer push Emma off a bridge to her death – Moira is totally shaken.
Moira never served time for the crime as her son Adam took the rap but ended up going on the run.
But Moira's never felt right about any of it and hates it when Emma's name crops up.
Will she tell her nephew Ross about the letter? What does it say? Is someone coming for the farmer with an agenda?
In the shop, Tracy's taken aback when Jacob erupts at Ross, raging about Joe Tate having caused his mother Leyla's death in February's ice crash.
Tracy and Vic hold a homespun celebration for John in the Woolpack when the paramedic misses the ceremony for his heroism award. (Will anyone ever find out he's been nominating himself?)
Chas tells Paddy and Mandy that Bear might be worried about the living arrangements at Tenant's.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
