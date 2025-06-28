The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of June 30-July 4:

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is on the run and it looks like she's running towards Hayes (David Bryan Garlick) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Will Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) be the one to save the day? Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for June 30-July 4.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 30:

"With Luna on the run, Sheila tells Deacon that betrayal is the Spencer way. Ridge confronts Brooke with the truth."

Tuesday, July 1:

"With everyone searching for her, Luna again approaches Hayes at school. Steffy worries that the Luna drama is affecting Ridge and Taylor’s engagement."

Wednesday, July 2:

"Steffy and Taylor are shocked by what Hayes has brought home from school."

Thursday, July 3:

"Sheila becomes frantic when she realizes what Luna’s plan is. Luna forces Ms. Dylan to get Steffy to Hayes’s school. Grace gives Liam bad news."

Friday, July 4:

"Sheila convinces Taylor to give up important information. Ridge reassures Liam and Hope that he has the police seeking to re-arrest Luna. Steffy becomes fearful for her life."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 23

"Nick secretly listens in on Taylor and Ridge. Steffy, Finn, and Will conspire against Luna, while she defends herself to Sheila."

Tuesday, June 24

"Ridge responds to Taylor’s burning question. Will seeks to prevent Luna from meddling in their lives again, while Steffy and Finn wait anxiously and worry. Katie offers Brooke affectionate advice about her relationship troubles."

Wednesday, June 25

"Electra feels sick watching Will and Luna kiss during his attempt to get Luna to confess on camera. Ridge and Taylor indulge in their love as Nick gets ready to share what he’s learned with Brooke."

Thursday, June 26

"Things take a very unexpected turn when Luna catches on to what is happening. Brooke reels at Nick’s news."

Friday, June 27

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.