The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 8: Liam learns the horrifying truth

Liam discovers Grace’s horrifying secret in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 8, 2025.

We wrap up the week at Bill’s house, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) urges Grace (Cassandra Creech) to tell Liam (Scott Clifton) the truth about his brain cancer. Hope (Annika Noelle) freaks out as Liam says the cancer is back. Grace says there is no cancer, which puts them at ease. When Liam calls her a miracle worker, Finn and Grace share a look.

At Forrester Creations, Bill (Don Diamont) listens as Katie (Heather Tom) tells him about Brooke’s accident. He’s relieved she’s ok, and Katie asks how he’s doing now that Liam is cured. He’s relieved about Liam, too, noting that he has a million reasons to be happy.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) looks at the medicine that Li (Naomi Matsuda) dropped and asks what’s going on. She wants to know where Luna’s remains are. Luna (Lisa Yamada), in the meantime, is still unconscious in her makeshift hospital bed.

Sheila says she loved Luna, and she wants to pay her respects. Li says she doesn’t have any time for this and leaves. Sheila goes to chase her but steps on a vial of morphine, leading Sheila to stop and think about Li’s strange behavior.

Katie can’t believe the treatment cost a million dollars, and Bill says he would have paid a hundred times that to save his son. Katie asks if Bill wonders about the strange circumstances, but Bill didn’t give any of that a second thought because Grace saved his life. “In my mind, that woman is a saint.”

Hope and Liam heap praise on Grace and what she did. She listens to them, but Finn eventually stops them and says that Grace needs to tell them exactly what happened with his brain tumor.

There’s a knock at Li’s door. She goes to answer it and sees Sheila there. Li closes the door on Sheila’s bad foot (“oh, my three toes!”) and Sheila says she knows what Li is up to.

Bill wraps up a call, and Katie says he’s a busy man. Bill says he has his priorities straight. When you almost lose a child, it changes everything. Early on, he tried to mold Liam in his image, and he said unspeakably cruel things. He has a lot to atone for, but now he has the time to do it thanks to Grace.

Hope asks what’s going on. Grace asks Liam if he remembers when he was diagnosed with the brain tumor. Hope asks why it took so long to find the tumor. Grace says she “did something” to his scans. She starts to apologize and eventually admits she altered the scans. Liam says he had brain cancer and had all of the symptoms. “I made it look like you had a cancerous tumor when you didn’t,” she says. Liam wants to understand how he had all of the side effects. “I’m telling you I did,” Liam insists.

Sheila says she knows Li’s secret, showing her the morphine. “Drugs aren’t the answer,” Sheila says. She says Li needs help, and she wants to help. She refuses to leave Li like this while she’s grieving. Sheila pretends to leave, but then she forces her way inside and demands to know what’s going on.

Liam wants to know what’s going on. Something was wrong with him. Grace says there was never any tumor. She made it look like he had one. Finn says the surgery is just a series of superficial cuts on his scalp. Grace gave him medicine to make him sick, and then she said she cured him. “Why would you do that, Dr. Buckingham?” Liam asks. Hope stares at her. “I can think of why. A million reasons,” she says. Liam lunges at Grace, telling her that she put his family through hell. “I’m so sorry,” she says.

Li tells Sheila to leave, but Sheila refuses to leave in the “state” Li is in. When the curtain gets pulled back, Sheila sees Luna and is thrilled that she’s alive.

Bill knows he can’t make up for getting Luna out of prison. As if his battle with cancer isn’t enough. Bill is so grateful to Finn and Grace for saving him.

Finn says Grace saw Liam’s history of brain injuries and created the diagnosis. Liam can’t listen to Grace apologizing. He asks why she did it, but Hope says she’s just as bad as her ex-husband, who stole their daughter for money. Grace explains that Reese’s loan sharks were threatening her daughters, and she did what she had to. Surely they understand as parents.

Liam says he understands extortion, and that she is someone who played God, curing his fake cancer for money. Hope slaps Grace and says she’s sick. Liam says it doesn’t matter how sorry Grace is or how scared she was. She robbed Liam of their lives. Grace offers to turn herself in because she’ll be haunted by what she’s done. Finn knows they have questions, and he can answer everything, but he wanted them to know as soon as he found out. He offers to take Grace to the police station.

Once alone, Hope starts to freak out. She doesn't care about Grace’s excuse because Liam lived through months of that lie. She knows what it’s like, and she hugs him, telling him they aren’t losing him and she’s so sorry he had to deal with it. Liam holds her, but he has a strange look on his face.