The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 1: 'the clock is ticking'

We wrap up the week in Capri, where Nick (Jack Wagner) is thinking back to when Nick first met Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). He thinks about the compass he gave her in case she loses her way. “You can’t go through life alone,” he tells her, adding that she knows where to find him.

Brooke is in her hotel room thinking back to telling Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that she’s in a beautiful place with the man she loves but they’re not together. She pours a glass of water and reflects.

Eric (John McCook) tells Ridge that Brooke is hurting. “The clock is ticking,” Eric says. Nick is there and Ridge needs to stop taking Brooke for granted. Steffy and Thomas don’t need Ridge to marry Taylor. But Ridge needs to be with the one he loves most. Eric tells Ridge to think about time “and how fleeting it is.”

Bridget (Ashley Jones) finds Finn (Tanner Novlan) in his office. She asks if he’s found any answers about Liam’s miracle cure. Finn is determined to get answers. They don’t know anything, and Finn can’t even get his hands on medical records. He’s thrilled that Liam is going to live, but “something’s not adding up.”

Ridge tells Eric that he knows exactly what he wants. Eric says Ridge is choosing a safe and predictable life with Taylor instead of being with a woman who makes his heart race, who fulfills him. He tells Ridge to stop punishing Brooke for what happened at work. She did it to protect him, to protect all of them. And he needs to get over it and do something about it.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) gets off the phone as Katie (Heather Tom) walks in looking for Donna. Katie asks how Taylor is holding up while Brooke and Ridge are away.

Ridge goes to Brooke’s hotel room and knocks, but she’s listening to music. He leaves. Eric, in the meantime, is out taking in the sights and he spots Nick in the distance admiring a ring.

Bridget agrees with Finn. She wants answers, too, but she’s grateful for the surgery that saved Liam’s life. Finn happens to spot Grace (Cassandra Creech) walking by and she comes into the office, claiming to be very busy. But it’s time for answers.

Taylor insists that Nick loves Brooke and Brooke loves him. She even points out that Brooke will never have to question his love the way she does with Ridge. Her future happiness is with Nick.

Eric knocks on Brooke’s door and tells him she hasn’t seen Ridge. He asks how she’s doing and she says she’s good. How else could she be anything but wonderful in Italy? Eric saw how unhappy she was in Capri and he admits he’s frustrated with Ridge. He knows she’s upset and he warns her to not be vulnerable with Nick around. He knows things haven’t gone the way she’s wanted them to, but there’s still time for Ridge to come around. Brooke says she needs to clear her head and Eric offers to join her, but she needs some time alone. And then she’s going to meet Nick. She kisses Eric’s cheek and leaves him with a ciao.

Finn wants to know why there’s no information about the procedure or the doctor who assisted her. Grace says she will share everything with them in due time but she’s busy. “You’ll just have to trust me,” she tells Finn. She leaves and Finn and Bridget share incredulous looks.

Katie wonders if Taylor is upset with Eric for trying to get Brooke and Ridge back together, first with the fashion show and then with the Italy trip. Taylor isn’t fazed in the least, saying that she’s engaged to Ridge and maybe when Brooke comes back she’ll be engaged, too.

Brooke sends Nick a text. He gets the message and hurries off to meet her.

Katie knows that Taylor would love it if Brooke and Nick were engaged. Taylor wonders if Katie doubts Nick’s power of persuasion, adding that nothing is going to come between her and Ridge. She thinks Nick will see that, too.

Brooke is waiting for Nick, but she’s thinking about Ridge and their ride across the water in the boat. She’s thinking about all of their times in Italy together, including the cannon firing to give them a sign. And then there was Ridge looking through the keyhole to find her and their sweet moment that followed.

She dabs a tear from her eye as she waits for Nick, but it’s Ridge who walks up and touches her arm.