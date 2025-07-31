The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 31: jumping off the merry-go-round

Nick’s pursuit of Brooke intensifies in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 31, 2025.

We begin today in Italy, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tries to leave but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) won’t let her. She doesn't know why she came to Italy with him when they have so many beautiful memories together.

Eric (John McCook) tells Nick (Jack Wagner) that the post-fashion show luncheon is a private event. Nick jokes that it was hard to find, but he promises not to stay long. Still, Eric wants to know what he wants.

Electra (Laneya Grace) imagines what it would have been like for them to go to Italy. Will (Crew Morrow) agrees. They look at pictures of Brooke on the runway and Will insists that Electra should be there representing the company.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) begs Li (Naomi Matsuda) to listen to her. She knows Luna (Lisa Yamada) made mistakes but she’s still Finn’s daughter and their granddaughter. She wants to know where she can go to say goodbye. Li’s face shifts as she hears Sheila’s plea. Somewhere, Luna is still sleeping in the hospital bed.

Electra could never be a model, she says, but Will says she designs jewelry that’s as beautiful as she is. Will gets a text, relieved it will never be Luna bothering them ever again.

Sheila insists she’s not the enemy. She tried to help Luna when no one else was there for her. She just wants to mourn her. Li says there’s nothing she can do.

Brooke says it’s too hard being in Italy where people are constantly asking for pictures of her and Ridge together. She’s just going to run off with Nick and forget she ever met Ridge. Ridge, for his part, looks stunned.

Will knew Luna was dangerous but had no idea how “unhinged” she was. Electra points out that Luna pulled a gun on him, and he remembers how Electra stood up for him all by herself. She says he could have been shot like his brother. Will says he never would have let Luna hurt her. Electra says everything is ok, and “Luna is gone forever.”

Li says no one asked Sheila to do more for Luna, but Sheila was Luna's grandmother and everyone turned against her. She urged Luna to make a better life for herself, and she’s mourning her. Li’s food arrives but Li leaves without her food, having lost her appetite. Deacon (Sean Kanan) arrives as Li walks out and asks Sheila if she said anything about Luna. Sheila is deep in thought.

Eric knows Nick is there for Brooke, but Nick points out that Ridge and Taylor are living in his house while he brought Ridge and Brooke to Italy to get them back together.

Ridge says everything will be all right. Brooke says Nick wants to sweep her off her feet. Ridge wants her too, and he looks at her with so much passion and desire… the way Ridge used to look at her.

Electra gets chills talking about Luna, knowing she’s dead. Will calls it karma. Electra can’t believe Luna was related to someone as loving as Finn. How did his long lost daughter become so different? Will is glad Luna is gone, out of their lives for good. “I think it’s ok to feel good about that.”

Deacon asks if Sheila got into a fight with Li. Sheila says Li wouldn’t answer her questions and she can’t let it go. Deacon asks what happened, and Sheila says she was there with Luna when Li wasn’t. Deacon reminds Sheila that she almost died and he almost lost his wife. He points out that everyone grieves in a different way. All Sheila wanted was to see Luna and say goodbye, and then Li got “huffy.” Deacon wonders if Li resents how things were between Sheila and Luna. Sheila tells Deacon that she can’t put her finger on it, “but something is very off with Li.”

Li checks Luna’s vitals; there’s no change. She tells the sleeping young woman that she used to sit with her while she was sleeping and she can see that innocent little girl now. How can someone so innocent back then cause so much pain? “Open your eyes, Luna,” she says.

Nick knows Eric arranged the whole trip to get Brooke and Ridge together. Eric feels bad that Taylor is in the middle of it all, but Brooke belongs with Ridge. Nick says it’s sad that Eric thinks he’s helping Brooke when he doesn’t see the truth. Eric walks away, but not before telling him to leave Brooke alone.

Brooke and Ridge are on the dock. Brooke tells Ridge that she can’t be in that place with him. It’s causing her so much pain. Nick walks up and asks Ridge how Brooke could look so beautiful but be so miserable. Ridge isn’t happy to see him at all.

Deacon says this is all a very weird situation. Luna is Sheila and Li's granddaughter but she’s also a violent criminal. Deacon wonders if Li is relieved that Luna is gone, but Sheila doesn’t understand why Li is keeping her in the dark. She didn’t know Luna long, but they had a connection and she cared for her. She knows Deacon will never forgive Luna for killing their friends, but Sheila sees her good side and it reminds her of Finn.

Sheila thinks back to the fond memories she has of Luna and the times when they laughed together. “Now I’m never going to hear her laugh again,” she says.

Li begs Luna to keep fighting. She knows Luna never had a chance, having been raised by Poppy and neglected. “No wonder you spun out of control,” she remarks. She apologizes for not being more involved in Luna’s life but she’s there now and she won’t let Luna die.

Nick says they’re in the middle of paradise and it should be about love and joy. Ridge tells him they’re fine and he can leave, but Nick looks at Brooke and asks what she wants. He says this is her chance to “jump off the merry-go-round” with Ridge and come with him instead. Nick extends his hand, and Ridge watches as Brooke takes it and they walk away.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.