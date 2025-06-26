The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 26, 2025: 'he said yes'

Luna reveals her feelings about Steffy to Will while Nick talks to Brooke about what he saw at Il Giardino in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 26, 2025.

We begin at Il Giardino, where Nick (Jack Wagner) listens in as Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) celebrate their engagement. Taylor tells Ridge he makes her so happy. Nick frowns.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) that she’s glad to have her back at the company. Hope wishes her line could also be reinstated; Brooke promises to talk to Ridge. Hope teases her about possibly getting back together with Ridge.

In Malibu, Electra (Laneya Grace) says she can hardly watch Will (Crew Morrow) in such a dangerous spot. Chief Baker (Dan Martin) says they have backup in place to jump in if needed. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are ready for it to be over and for Luna (Lisa Yamada) to be locked up.

They watch as Luna tells Will now that broke up with Electra (reminder, he lied) she’s ready for him if he really wants her, and that she won’t bite unless he wants her too. When Luna kisses him, Electra gasps. Luna teases Will, asking if that’s all he’s got. Steffy can see how uncomfortable this is making her cousin.

Brooke looks at pictures of Ridge in the office and thinks back to their epic love story. She’s smiling as she tells Hope they don’t need to talk about Ridge. Hope says she doesn’t want her mom to get hurt and that she deserves better. Brooke says Nick Marone said the same thing.

Nick listens in as Taylor and Ridge continue to flirt. Ridge teases her about proposing to him and she says she’s a modern girl.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steffy knows this is hard for Electra, who is upset that Will kissed Luna. Electra knows Will is trying to protect all of them, but it’s still hard.

Luna tells Will to prove he wants her as much as she wants him. “Prove it, Will,” she taunts him.

Back at Eric’s house, Taylor teases Ridge about going to lunch and ordering a salad and being engaged by dessert. She wonders if Eric will approve of their engagement? Ridge wonder what she means. When she says Eric has always rooted for Brooke, Ridge counters that Eric wants for Ridge to be happy and that he’s always liked Taylor.

Hope marvels that Nick is back in town and she asks for how long. Brooke isn’t sure, noting he’s never “on land” very long. Hope wonders if he came back for her. She points out they had a strong relationship and that doesn’t just go away. Hope thinks Nick could be exactly what Brooke needs right now. Brooke admits that Nick made her feel “special and loved” and made her laugh a lot. But Brooke’s heart is still with Ridge and she's confident he will come back to her. When Nick walks in Hope runs to give him a hug. They’re very happy to see each other. Hope says she was just telling Brooke that he’s the man who could help Brooke have a little fun and laughter in her life.

In Malibu, everyone watches as Luna tells Will they’re going to be so good together. Will says there’s plenty of time for them and he’s not just there for sex; he’s there for her and to listen to her. It hits her hard because no one else does. Luna says she never felt like she belonged, explaining how her mother always moved from place to place chasing parties and men. She grew up watching other kids at school and wishing she could trade places with them to have a father who loves her. Finding Finn filled a hole in her heart. As they listen, Finn winces, which Baker notices. Luna says the dream keeps getting crushed “by that b**ch Steffy.” Good thing they got that on tape.

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor tells Ridge it’s their time, and she’s very excited to tell the grandkids about it. He jokes that someday she can tell the grandkids that she proposed at a “less than average Italian restaurant.” Taylor is so ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

Hope asks what Nick’s plans are. He says he was going to head back to Italy, but there has been a “recent development” that needs a “hands-on approach.” Hope asks if they can catch up before leaving to get back to work. Once she’s gone, Nick says Hope is “fantastic” just like her mother. Brooke asks if he’s ok now that he’s staying in LA. He says the changes concern Brooke.

Will asks why Luna thinks Steffy is keeping her from Finn. Luna says she knows it; Finn would love her if Steffy was out of the way. Luna goes off about how Steffy got everything and Luna has had nothing. It was always about her mother getting what she wants, and Steffy has had that all her life. Luna says she has no intention of leaving quietly and she has a plan so Steffy is never a problem for her. Finn tells Baker that’s “intent to harm.”

Taylor says they are stronger than they’ve ever been and he’s lucky to have her in his life. Ridge never thought he would have her back in his life. Taylor says the ring is from their past but their “future is really bright.”

Brooke wants to know what this thing is that’s keeping Nick in town. She realizes it’s bad and he doesn’t want to tell her. Nick admits he saw Ridge and Taylor at Il Giardino. “It wasn’t just lunch,” he says. He reveals that Taylor proposed to Ridge and he didn’t want Brooke to be blindsided. “He said yes. Ridge and Taylor are engaged.” Brooke is stunned, but Nick is there to offer comfort.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.