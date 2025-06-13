The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 13, 2025: 'our destiny will keep us together'

Remy visits Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 13, 2025.

We wrap up the week in Malibu, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) play checkers with Hayes (Bryan David Garlick). He wants to play another game, but it’s bedtime. Finn tells Steffy he’s going to check the locks on the door. He tells Steffy that Luna won’t be a problem for them.

In her apartment, Luna (Lisa Yamada) thinks back to telling Steffy how beautiful it was to see his father with her half-brother. She thinks about Steffy saying that Finn doesn’t want anything to do with her. “We’ll see,” she says.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) thanks Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) for helping Steffy get through this “awful” time in her life.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is working late, and she thinks back to the fashion show and being on stage with Ridge. Hope (Annika Noelle) is surprised to see her working and asks if she’s heading home soon. Hope wants to know why Brooke is staying, but then she figures out that Brooke is there because of Ridge. Brooke insists that she’s not waiting around for Ridge because he already left, but Hope thinks she’s hiding. Brooke points out that Hope and Beth have been at Carter’s house, and her home feels empty now.

Luna is going through social media photos of Finn and Hayes. Remy (Christian Weissman) knocks on the door, and she is confused to see him. He says he’s checking in on her and making sure she’s not getting into trouble.

Finn and Steffy are so proud of their little boy. Steffy tells Hayes not to grow up too fast. Finn says they’re going to be there for him and cheer him on. Hayes tells Finn that he loves him. After Hayes leaves to get ready for bed, Steffy says they have to do everything in their power to protect the family from "that lunatic."

Brooke doesn’t want Hope to worry about her, but Hope can’t help it. Brooke says this whole thing with Ridge is “temporary” and his being with Taylor won’t last. They belong together, and she and Ridge know it.

Ridge has been talking to his legal team to get Luna back in jail. Taylor says nothing can happen to Steffy or the kids. Ridge says Luna’s day of reckoning is coming.

Luna tells Remy that she went to Finn’s house and the door was unlocked, so she thinks that if she keeps apologizing, things might be better. Remy points out that unwanted intruders can cause tension, but she says that Finn asked her to hide, not to leave, when Hayes came out. It wasn’t until Steffy came back that she had to leave. If only Steffy knew the pain of a child being kept apart from her parent. She thinks back to the photograph of the family and starts planning.

Finn puts Hayes to bed, and Steffy says she’s missing Kelly, who is with Electra. Finn admits he loves when they’re all together. Steffy thanks Finn for everything and knows that it’s not easy for Finn to tell Luna to leave. She knows that Luna will hang on to a shred of hope, and he had to be clear with her, and he was.

Rebecca Budig in The Bold and the Beautiful

Remy says Luna’s story is twisted. Luna says it’s Poppy’s fault that she never got to know her father, but Remy points out that Finn was young and it would have been hard for him to have a kid. Luna thinks she would have been ok if she had Finn in her life. It’s all Steffy’s fault that she can’t be with him.

Steffy and Finn enjoy a quiet night in front of the fire as the kids sleep. Steffy says her parents were wrong to ever think he wouldn’t protect her. “You’re my purpose,” Finn tells her. “My love for you guides me,” he adds.

Taylor and Ridge relax in front of the fire. Taylor tells Ridge she loves how he always takes care of their family, their kids and grandkids, and her. She never imagined having this time with him again. As she settles against him, he looks distant.

Brooke says that maybe her relationship with Ridge isn’t as strong as she thought it was, given how fast he turned to Taylor. She asks Hope if she thinks she’s wrong for holding out hope for Ridge. Hope admits that she has to wonder about it, but Brooke says that they got through so much because one of them always held out hope. “I do believe Ridge is my destiny,” Brooke says.

Luna says Steffy thinks she has all the power, but she has a plan, and Steffy will pay for what she’s done to her.

Finn apologizes for everything that has happened to Steffy because of his mother and daughter, but Steffy reminds him that he didn’t know about them. She says she’s not afraid, but he says she needs to tell him if she is. Steffy says she doesn’t see Sheila or Luna in him, only Hayes. She sees the bond he has with Kelly. She loves Finn, and nothing is going to take her away from him.

Taylor can’t believe how much her life has changed. She’s home with Ridge. Ridge jokes about Eric enjoying a full house. He asks Taylor why she couldn’t imagine this situation, and she admits that she imagined being back together with him, but Brooke always got in the way. But now she has Ridge all to herself.

Brooke knows that some people laugh at the idea of destiny, but she believes in it, and she believes that Ridge is her destiny. After everything they shared and their history together, they’re meant to be. She reflects on their greatest moments and tells Hope there’s a “strong connection” there. Hope looks concerned as Brooke says that things will change and Ridge will come back to her. “Our destiny will bring us back together,” Brooke says.

