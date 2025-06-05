The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 5, 2025: 'a recipe for disaster'

Everyone worries about what Luna is going to do next in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 5, 2025.

Everyone worries about what Luna is going to do next in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 5, 2025.

We begin today with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asking Finn (Tanner Novlan) why Luna (Lisa Yamada) thought it was ok for Luna to show up even though Finn told her not to show up. Steffy is worried that Luna is “crazier than ever.”

Luna is looking at the 9mm gun in her hand. The man selling it to her says it’s a lot of power and he wants to know why she needs it.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is furious that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) had Luna in their home, but he’s more concerned about Sheila’s safety. Not only was she making threats, but Luna is fantasizing about killing Steffy, too. Deacon says Luna wants Steffy “out of the picture” and he’s amazed that she’s still playing games and doubling down on being a killer instead of laying low. Sheila says that’s why she told Luna that she won’t help her because she refuses to put her marriage in danger. Deacon wants to know if Steffy is really in danger.

Steffy says she’s not intimidated by Luna and she knows she hasn’t changed one bit. Finn agrees, and he says she’s not going to come near the house ever again. His family is his top priority. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in, hoping to check on them, but he can see that something is wrong. When Steffy reveals that Luna was just there, he looks concerned.

The man selling the gun wants to know why Luna needs a gun. She says she’s a young woman living alone and she needs to protect herself, but he doesn’t seem convinced.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deacon wants to keep everyone safe. He points out that Luna already killed two people on his staff. Sheila knows it was bad judgment on her part after he asked her not to. Deacon says he can’t stand secrets, and he points out that Sheila doesn’t like Steffy. Sheila says she doesn’t like Steffy, but she cares about her because Finn does. Deacon is still furious that Luna got away with murder, but Sheila hopes Luna took her advice and left town. Sheila doesn’t want Deacon to be mad at her, and he’s not, because there are more pressing things to worry about.

Steffy explains that Luna showed up unannounced, wanting another chance with Finn. Steffy and Ridge agree that Luna will never be part of the family, but Steffy says Luna was going on and on about not having a father, and finding out that Finn is her father is only pushing Luna more. She says Finn made it clear that she won’t have a relationship with him, but Luna refuses to believe it. And it’s only a matter of time until she comes back.

Now alone in her apartment, Luna looks at photos of Finn online and smiles. When she sees a picture of Steffy, she frowns and looks at the gun.

Ridge is pacing as he thinks about Luna being free thanks to Bill. Steffy says her freedom is a slap in their faces. Ridge wants to know where Finn stands, and he agrees that she should be in prison. It’s not easy for him to say because she’s his daughter, but it’s where she belongs. Ridge tells them that he was talking to Electra, and she had her own run-in with Luna at Il Giardino, and Sheila was the one who stepped up and defended Electra. This gives Finn pause.

Kimberlin Brown in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon wants Sheila to run through what Luna said to her. She insinuated that Steffy brainwashed Finn and used her own desire to turn Finn against her. And that’s when she started talking about getting rid of Steffy. Sheila says she empathizes with Luna on some level, and that scares Deacon, who begs her to tell him he doesn’t need to be worried about her. Sheila says she knows she has to respect Finn’s wishes, and that’s what she told Luna. Luna didn’t want to hear it. Sheila says it’s starting to make her panic because she doesn’t know what Luna is going to do.

Luna looks at the gun and smiles, telling the photo of Steffy that she should have listened.

Sheila says she’s seen a change in Luna, and she’s more and more out of touch with reality, creating a fictional life. Deacon can’t understand how she’s not seeing that she killed people. Sheila says the walls are closing in because she has no one in her corner. “She’s got nothing to lose,” Deacon says. “This is a recipe for disaster.” Sheila says that instead of admitting her mistakes, she’s blaming Steffy.

Ridge wants to know why they have to deal with all of this. He wants to know what kind of security they need to install, but Steffy tells him not to get upset. Ridge points out that Luna is “hunting” Steffy. “Steffy is the prey,” he adds, and it all comes from Sheila. Steffy assures her father that she’ll be fine and they’re not going to give Luna any power. Ridge doesn’t blame Finn, who says he’ll do everything in his power to protect his family.

Luna paces in her apartment. She thinks back to everything that Steffy said to her about never seeing Finn again. The more she thinks about it, the worse it gets. All she can think about is Steffy keeping her from Finn. She looks at the gun.

Steffy says she’s not backing down from Luna, and if Luna shows up again, she’s going to regret it.

Luna picks up the gun and points it at Steffy’s picture. “Boom,” she whispers.