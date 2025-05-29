Movies to stream in June: our expert's 15 must-watch movies new to Netflix, Disney Plus, Max and more

Looking for some new movies to stream in June? Well great news, there are plenty of options across the likes of Netflix, Max, Disney Plus and all of the major streaming services this month. With that said, it can be a lot to scroll through, so allow me to offer my humble services in helping you find the new movies on streaming that you are not going to want to miss.

The below list of movies are taken from the major streaming services: Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Prime Video. I'm also specifically picking movies that are new to streaming this month — in this case, these are 15 movies that are landing on one of the major streamers for the first time, or coming back to streaming services after only being available via on-demand.

So without further ado, here are my picks for the 15 movies to stream in June.

The Actor (Hulu)

Andre Holland in The Actor (Image credit: Neon)

While The Actor made very little noise at the box office, it did seem to resonate with those who saw it, as the movie earned a 90% positive score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. So what is this indie movie about? Based on the novel Memory by Donald E. Westlake, The Actor is a psychological drama about a man who is left for dead in a small town in 1950s Ohio, with his memory completely gone. He must figure out how to reclaim what he has lost. Andre Holland stars alongside Gemma Chan, Toby Jones and more.

Stream The Actor on Hulu in the US starting June 30; there's no UK streaming info available at this time.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (Hulu)

Quvenzhané Wallis in Beasts of the Southern Wild (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

Beasts of the Southern Wild is a magical movie. The southern folk tale focuses on a young girl named Hushpuppy, played by Quvenzhané Wallis, who must go on an adventure to save her ill father and their bayou home as it is threatened by melting ice-caps and mythical beasts. Director Behn Zeitline has unfortunately not made a movie to rival this one (his only other feature credit to date is 2020’s Wendy, which came and went with little fanfare), but if his sole movie of note is Beasts of the Southern Wild, then he’s put his stamp on cinema with a gem that deserves to be rediscovered.

Stream Beasts of the Southern Wild on Hulu in the US starting June 1; streaming on StudioCanal Presents and ITVX Premium in UK

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before Midnight (Hulu)

Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke in Before Midnight (Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics/Mary Evans Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

To help mark the 30th anniversary of Before Sunrise, I declared the movie’s central couple Jesse and Celine, played by Ethan Hawke and Julie Deply, as the greatest movie couple of all time. That’s not just because of their magical night in Vienna, but the entire run of their relationship that we see in Before Sunset and Before Midnight. You can experience the latter on streaming again in June. Before Midnight picks up with Jesse and Celine after another nine years. They are married and vacationing in Greece with their family, but is the spark that they had in Vienna and Paris something that is built to last?

Stream Before Midnight on Hulu in the US starting June 1; streaming on Prime Video in the UK

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (Max)

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck in The Day the Earth Blew Up (Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation)

Looney Tunes were a big part of growing up for me, as I loved watching the old cartoons. Well, kids today have gotten their very own Looney Tunes original, and it’s a feature-length movie. In The Day the Earth Blew Up, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig must save the world from an alien invasion; expect wacky antics to ensue. The Day the Earth Blew Up is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. With kids at home for the summer from school, the timing is perfect to give them something fun to watch.

Stream The Day the Earth Blew Up on Max in the US starting June 27; there's no UK streaming info available at this time.

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney)

Fans of Frozen can watch the well known story of Anna, Elsa and Olaf in an entirely new way, as a Broadway production. Telling the same story and featuring iconic songs like “For the First Time in Forever,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and of course “Let It Go,” the recording of the stage production also features 12 new original songs. Disney previously had a massive streaming hit with a recording of Hamilton on Broadway, this could be something just as big.

Stream Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical on Disney Plus worldwide starting June 20.

The Intern (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in The Intern (Image credit: Warner Bros./ AJ Pics /Alamy Stock Photo)

It’s crazy to think that Nancy Meyers hasn’t made a movie since 2015’s The Intern (she was working on a project with Netflix but it was ultimately scrapped because of budget concerns). While I wouldn’t say that The Intern is her best movie (The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give top the list for me), The Intern is a charming movie about a retiree (Robert De Niro) deciding to rejuvenate his life by becoming an intern for a startup, where he becomes a key ally and confident to the novice CEO (Anne Hathaway). It’s the easy kind of watch that you just need some times.

Stream The Intern on Netflix in the US and UK starting June 22

Jaws (Peacock)

Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider in Jaws (Image credit: Universal Pictures/ZANUCK BROWN PRODUCTIONS/RGR Collection/Alamy Stock Photo)

Summer is beach season, which makes the terror of Jaws all the more palpable; don’t worry, shark attacks are not nearly as prevalent as Steven Spielberg’s breakout movie (though notably not Spielberg’s first big-screen movie) would make it seem. The all-time classic celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, so there’s no better time to watch.

Stream Jaws on Peacock in the US starting June 15; Jaws is not streaming in the UK at this time.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (Hulu)

Olivia Cooke, Thomas Mann and RJ Cyler in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (Image credit: Atlaspix /Alamy Stock Photo)

Another underrated gem from 2015 to stream this month is Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. A coming-of-age comedy with some darker tones focuses on a high schooler that befriends a classmate that has been diagnosed with cancer. A breakout movie for Olivia Cooke (who plays the titular dying girl), Thomas Mann and RJ Cyler — supported by the likes of Nick Offerman, Molly Shannon, Connie Britton and Jon Bernthal — the movie doesn’t pander to its primary teen audience, offering a mature take on growing up, connection and death.

Stream Me and Earl and the Dying Girl on Hulu in the US starting June 1; Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is not streaming in the UK at this time.

A Minecraft Movie (Max)

Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

While we don’t have an exact date, we do know that the biggest movie of 2025 to date is coming to streaming in June, as A Minecraft Movie is set to premiere on Max. After raking in early a billion dollars worldwide and causing quite the stir in theaters (thanks in large part to the chicken jockey), the video game adaptation hits home, allowing fans to dive into the world of Minecraft once again.

An exact streaming premiere date for A Minecraft Movie is not available as of publication.

Parthenope (Max)

Celeste Dalla Porta, Daniele Rienzo and Dario Aita in Parthenope (Image credit: Gianni Fiorito/Courtesy of A24)

Parthenope the movie is much like Pathenope the character, mysterious (perhaps a bit confusing) yet quite alluring. The movie was not a big hit with most critics, but I enjoyed Paolo Sorrentino’s exploration of Naples through the years via the perspective of the titular young woman, played by newcomer Celeste Dalla Porta (read my Parthenope review for more details on why). The movie also features a brief supporting turn from Gary Oldman as famous author John Cheever. While I don’t know if it’s one of the best, Parthenope is definitely one of the most intriguing movies of the year.

Stream Parthenope on Max in the US starting June 6; there's no UK streaming info available at this time.

Presence (Hulu)

Callina Lang, Chris Sullivan, Eddy Maday and Lucy Liu in Presence (Image credit: Sundance Film Festival)

Steven Soderbergh’s other 2025 new movie, aside from Black Bag, is a haunted house movie that has also received great critical acclaim (“Certified Fresh” at 88%). Despite the solid reviews, Presence got little fanfare at the early year box office, so this is going to be the chance for the movie — starring Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Julia Fox — to finally find its audience.

Stream Presence on Hulu in the US starting June 3; there's no UK streaming info available at this time.

Rear Window (Netflix)

James Stewart and Grace Kelly in Rear Window (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netflix is giving legendary director Alfred Hitchcock the spotlight in June, as the streaming service is adding six of his movies, including classics like Vertigo and The Birds. But my pick of the Hitchcock movie you need to watch on Netflix this month is Rear Window. The movie stars Jimmy Stewart as a professional photographer bored out of his mind while recovering from a broken leg, who begins to watch the neighbors in his apartment complex. Things get dicey when he begins to suspect that one neighbor has murdered his wife. This is one of my favorite Hitchcock movies, and is a perfect sampling to see why he is considered one of the greatest directors of all time.

Stream Rear Window on Netflix starting June 1.

Sally (Disney Plus/Hulu)

Sally Ride (Image credit: NASA)

An American icon, Sally Ride was the first American woman in space, but back on Earth things were complicated in her personal life. This new documentary, from National Geographic and Emmy-winning documentarian Cristina Costantini, reveals the sacrifices that Sally Ride made in her life, with testimony from her life-partner of 27 years, Tam O’Shaughnessy.

Stream Sally on Disney Plus and Hulu in the US starting June 17; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK as of June 17.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another documentary to watch on streaming in June is Titan: The OceanGate Disaster. Most will remember the tragic story of the implosion of an OceanGate submersible, the Titan, that killed all five passengers in 2023. This documentary will look at what went wrong to lead to such an outcome. This is one of two documentaries about the Titan incident, with the other being Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster.

Stream Titan: The OceanGate Disaster on Netflix starting June 11.

Straw (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah in Straw (Image credit: Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix)

The prolific Tyler Perry has a brand new project as the director and writer of Straw, a thriller starring Taraji P. Henson as a single mother who is pushed to the brink, leading her to a shocking act of desperation. Henson is joined in the cast by Teyana Taylor, Sherri Shepherd, Rockmund Dunbar, Glynn Turman and, in one of his most profile roles in years, Sinbad.

Stream Straw on Netflix starting June 6.