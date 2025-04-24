Movies to stream in May: our expert's 14 must-watch movies new to Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more

Looking for some new movies to stream in May? Well great news, there are plenty of options across the likes of Netflix, Max, Prime Video and all of the major streaming services this month. With that said, it can be a lot to scroll through, so allow me to offer my humble services in helping you find the new movies on streaming that you are not going to want to miss.

The below list of movies are taken from the major streaming services: Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Prime Video. I'm also specifically picking movies that are new to streaming this month — in this case, these are 14 movies that are landing on one of the major streamers for the first time, or coming back to streaming services after only being available via on-demand.

So without further ado, here are my picks for the 14 movies to stream in May.

Another Simple Favor (Prime Video)

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in Another Simple Favor (Image credit: Lorenzo Sisti/Amazon)

A Simple Favor quickly became a fan-favorite thriller after it premiered in 2018, now seven years later Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively return to their roles as Stephanie and Emily for the anticipated sequel, Another Simple Favor. The story picks up with Emily seeking to reunite with Stephanie by inviting her to her extravagant wedding on the island of Capri. But there’s more going on than just the “I dos.” Having premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival, Another Simple Favor has gotten some solid buzz, currently sporting a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its Prime Video debut.

Another Simple Favor premieres on Prime Video worldwide on May 1.

The Brutalist (Max)

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (Image credit: Lol Crawley/A24)

One of the most acclaimed movies of 2024 (WTW’s The Brutalist review called it a new “cinematic classic”), The Brutalist makes its streaming debut on Max this month. The movie tells the harrowing story of Laszlo Toth (Adrien Brody), an architect that immigrates to America at the end of World War Two, going through various highs and lows of the American dream as he works with a wealthy benefactor. Brody won his second Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal, while the movie won two additional Oscars (Best Cinematography and Best Original Score). While the movie has a built in intermission, the plus three-and-a-half hour runtime will likely feel more manageable for some at home.

The Brutalist becomes available to stream on Max starting May 16; no info at this time for a streaming debut in the UK

The Damned (Hulu)

Odessa Young in The Damned (Image credit: Tribeca Film Festival)

One of the first 2025 new movies to be released in theaters, The Damned is now available to stream. This horror film from Icelandic filmmaker Thordur Palsson, marking his feature debut, follows a group of 19th century Icelandic fishermen who begin to be haunted after they make the difficult choice to let a foreign ship sink just off shore. Palsson makes a strong debut with this atmospheric horror movie. You can read more on the movie with my The Damned review, but it’s a solid entry that many may have missed earlier this year.

Watch The Damned on Hulu starting May 9 in the US; UK streaming release TBD

Fear Street: Prom Queen (Netflix)

Rebecca Ablack in Fear Street: Prom Queen (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, based on the books from iconic horror author R.L. Stine, was a hit on the streamer in 2021, but a brand new entry is coming for fans to enjoy. Fear Street: Prom Queen sees Ariana Greenblatt, Katherine Waterston, Ella Rubin and India Fowler headline this Netflix original movie that follows an outsider that discovers she is in for one hell of a prom night.

Watch Fear Street: Prom Queen exclusively on Netflix starting May 23.

Fountain of Youth (Apple TV Plus)

Eiza González, John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in Fountain of Youth (Image credit: Apple)

Hollywood has been searching for the movie franchise to take over for Indiana Jones, could it be Fountain of Youth? John Krasinski stars as an adventurer who brings in his estranged sister (Natalie Portman) to help with his search for the mythical fountain of youth. That leads to a globetrotting experience that has all the trappings of a summer blockbuster, but is going to be available immediately to stream at home.

Fountain of Youth premieres on Apple TV Plus worldwide on May 23.

The Goonies (Max)

Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan and Jeff Cohen in The Goonies (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Want to feel old? The Goonies turns 40 in 2025. The Richard Donner-directed, Chris Columbus-written and Steven Spielberg-produced childhood classic about a group of kids (played by Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton) who go searching for a pirate’s hidden treasure and get one heck of an adventure out of it is still beloved, so there’s what better time for a rewatch than this special anniversary.

Stream The Goonies on Max as of May 1; The Goonies are streaming on Netflix and Prime Video in the UK

Heart Eyes (Netflix)

The Heart Eyes killer in Heart Eyes (Image credit: Christopher Moss/Spyglass Media Group)

There’s definitely a horror theme with some of the major streaming titles this month, with Heart Eyes another example. Netflix is adding the horror/comedy mash-up co-written by Happy Death Day and Drop filmmaker Christopher Landon that centers on a serial killer that goes after young couples on Valentine’s Day. This was a bit of a surprise hit with critics, as the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check it out on streaming if you missed it in theaters.

Heart Eyes debuts on Netflix globally on May 8.

The Last Showgirl (Hulu)

Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

Pamela Anderson had her comeback role in 2024’s The Last Showgirl. Directed by Gia Coppola, the movie stars Anderson as a veteran showgirl who is forced to adjust her life as the show that she has been a part of for 30 years is coming to an end. Anderson was a dark horse Oscar contender for her performance (she did Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations). While that didn’t materialize, it was still one of the stories of the year to see the former Baywatch star reemerge in a big way. Jamie Lee Curtis co-stars in the movie, and also received wide praise and nominations for her work.

Watch The Last Showgirl on Hulu as of May 23 in the US; streaming on Mubi in the UK

Mountainhead (Max)

Steve Carell in Mountainhead (Image credit: Macall Polay/HBO)

Jesse Armstrong created one of the best TV shows of all time in Succession, now he is making his feature directing debut with the HBO original movie Mountainhead, sticking with a satire of the super reach and their influence. Starring Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef, Jascon Schwartzman and Cory Michael Smith, the movie centers on four billionaire friends that reunite at a ski lodge as the world goes through an economic crisis. Will be fun to see what Armstrong brings to the table with this project.

Mountainhead debuts on Max on May 31; premieres on Sky and NOW TV on June 1 in the UK

Nonnas (Netflix)

Talia Shire, Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco and Brenda Vaccaro in Nonnas (Image credit: Jeong Park/Netflix)

A comfort movie about many people’s comfort food (pasta)? Yes please. Nonnas sees Vince Vaughn stars as a man who, after losing his beloved mother, decides to open an Italian restaurant where he uses actual grandmothers as chefs, bringing their passed down recipes. Lorraine Bracco, Susan Sarandon, Talia Shire and Brenda Vaccaro stars as the nonnas in this comedy that will seek to warm your heart and probably get you in the mood for Italian food for dinner.

Stream Nonnas exclusively on Netflix starting May 9.

Once (Hulu)

Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard in Once (Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

I was just beginning to expand my movie watching habits when Once came out, so I checked out the Irish-made indie from John Carney that starred real-life musicians Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova as two people who meet in Dublin and find they have a special connection through music. Though it won an Oscar for Best Original Song (“Falling Slowly”), Once became even more well known when it was adapted as a Tony-winning Broadway musical, but I still hold a special place in my heart for the original movie, and highly recommend that you give it a try.

Watch Once on Hulu in the US starting May 1; not currently available to stream in the UK

Pee-Wee as Himself (Max)

(Image credit: Dennis Keeley/HBO)

Pee-Wee Herman became the defining character of performer Paul Reubens’ career, but there were highs and lows to that. Reubens detailed that in the new, two-part documentary that is streaming on Max this month, Pee-Wee as Himself. It comes just two years after Reubens’ death, with him chronicling his life and career, along with others of his friends and peers. The documentary premiered back at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, with it currently having a 100% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. Take the chance to learn more about the man behind the iconic Pee-Wee Herman and watch this documentary.

Pee-Wee as Himself premieres on Max May 23; UK release is TBD.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Hulu)

(Image credit: Cannes Film Festival)

Emilia Perez, Flow and I’m Still Here became the international darlings of the 2025 Oscars earlier this year, so much so that that the highly acclaimed The Seed of the Sacred Fig, which was nominated alongside them for Best International Feature, was often overlooked. This political thriller from Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof centers on a judge investigating a dangerous case and how it impacts him and his family. Rasoulof was forced to flee Iran because of potential punishments by the government because of what he depicts in the movie, which is why The Seed of the Sacred Fig represented Germany (the country Rasoulof fled to) at the Oscars.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig becomes available on Hulu as of May 27 in the US; there's no info right now on how to stream in the UK

The Sugarland Express (Netflix)

William Atherton, Goldie Hawn and Michael Sacks in The Sugarland Express (Image credit: UNIVERSAL PICTURES/RGR Collection /Alamy Stock Photo)

While Jaws was the movie that truly put Steven Spielberg on the map as an industry-leading director, that was not his first movie. His first Hollywood movie was The Sugarland Express, a dark comedy crime drama about a woman (Goldie Hawn) who helps her husband escape prison and is forced to go on the run with a police officer as their hostage. It’s more of the type of movie that the late 60s/early 70s were known for rather than the blockbusters that Spielberg would help come to define, which is just one part of what makes it a fascinating watch.

Netflix adds The Sugarland Express to its library on May 1.