Hollyoaks spoilers: NEW VICTIM? Serial killer Jez Blake to MURDER again?

Is Jez Blake the serial killer set to claim his next victim?

Serial killer Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) looks like he’s going to MURDER again when he finds himself backed into a corner in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Viewers recently saw Jez’s daughter, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) horrified when she worked out her dad had claimed many victims including Bobby Costello, Robbie Roscoe and Dennis Savage and had been keeping mementos of them buried in his allotment.

Sienna Blake has been sent into a blind panic after working out her dad is a serial killer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Since discovering her dad’s killer secret, Sienna is terrified for her own safety and tonight she is desperate to flee the village with her children.

She has arranged to collect new identities for her family and is planning to start a new life far away from Chester.

However, her escape plan is halted when Jez suddenly shows up along with Sienna’s sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and her brother Dodger Savage (Danny Mac).

Meanwhile, Sienna’s girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is alarmed by Sienna’s frantic behaviour and decides an intervention is needed.

Sienna is terrified about what her father is planning to do to her now she knows too much. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Jez finds Sienna alone in the folly and quizzes her on her plans, telling his daughter he doesn’t want her to leave him.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sienna tells Jez she connects with him better than anyone else but if they’re to continue being in each other’s lives, he must hand himself in and confess to his crimes.

Wanting the love of his daughter, twisted Jez agrees to go to the police.

However, the confession takes a TRAGIC turn when Jez decides to take a different course of action.

Is he about to kill again?

Cleo McQueen is increasingly worried about Sienna and confronts Jez herself. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) tries to reconnect with her brother Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) who has recently been released from prison.

However Rex, who grassed on both Grace and his sister, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) gives Grace the brush off.

Grace wants to build bridges with her brother Rex but he doesn't trust her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Clare is angry that Grace is prepared to forgive Rex for turning them in to the police.

However, she has got more on her plate when her grandfather, Froggy (Emmerdale's John Middleton) shows up at the flat.

Froggy, who is an inmate at the same prison where his grandson Rex was being held, is out on day release and is keen to build bridges with his granddaughter, Grace.

Prisoner Froggy (Fraser Black Snr) has recently made contact with his grandchildren, Grace, Clare and Rex. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Grace apologises for ignoring the letter he sent to her but Clare has harsh words for Froggy and tells him to stay well away from the two of them.

However, Froggy completely ignores her wishes when he later shows up at the flat with Rex and insists the four of them have a family meal together!

Clare (left) is adamant she and Grace should have nothing to do with their grandfather, Froggy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, tensions are simmering between Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and her mother, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) when the two of them have found themselves in competition for the attention of Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).

Tonight Leela attempts to play things down but gets herself in hot water when her comments about Prince are overheard by the man himself!



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.