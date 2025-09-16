Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen drops BOMBSHELL BABY news!

Mercedes McQueen shares her baby news with mum Myra in Hollyoaks.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) stuns her mother Myra (Nicole Barber-Lane) when she drops some bombshell news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes was recently floored when she discovered she was pregnant with Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) baby.

Old friends Tony and Mercedes had enjoyed a brief fling before Mercedes was devastated to believe that Tony was responsible for killing her son, Bobby Costello.

Tony and Mercedes had a brief fling before he was arrested for the killing of her son, Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony is currently in prison awaiting trial and Mercedes is crumbling under the weight of her secret.

Tonight she confides in her mum Myra and tells her that she is pregnant with Tony’s child!

How will Myra take the SHOCK news?

John Paul McQueen was there when Bobby was killed but was too drunk to remember anything. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Mercy loses her temper with her brother John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

Alcoholic John Paul has been getting drunk again and is still unable to identify the voice that he heard in his flashback of the day Bobby was killed.

An angry Mercedes lashes out at him and tells him he needs to follow her orders on what to tell the police.

What exactly does she want him to say ?

Cleo McQueen goes to see Dodger Savage and takes some of Sienna's clothes which could be helpful evidence. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) takes Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) clothes that she’s retrieved to detective Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) hoping that it may be useful evidence.

Dodger is working at home on the case and is trying to piece together a case that would pinpoint who the serial killer is.

However, Dodger is later horrified to see that someone in his family has put the clothes in the washing machine therefore destroying any evidence.

Serial killer Jez Blake has got everyone thinking that his daughter, Sienna, is the true killer in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The true serial killer, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) blames his mother Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) for the washing machine “mistake”.

Meanwhile Dodger finds Sienna’s list of names that she made when she worked out her own father Jez was the killer.

However, when Dodger sees it he immediately assumes it’s Sienna’s list of all her victims.

Jez is rubbing his hands with glee when Dodger seems to have yet more evidence that his own sister is the killer.

Diane tells her ex, Tony, she wants to give their relationship another go. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) tells her ex-husband, Tony that she loves him and the two of them agree that they are going to start all over again and make their relationship work.

However, later on Diane is distressed when she sees that Tony has been badly beaten up in prison.

Will he reveal who attacked him?

Plus, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is demanding answers from his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) following some recent SHOCKING revelations involving him.

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.