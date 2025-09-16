Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake gets ready to KILL her father Jez!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) knows she has no option but to MURDER her deranged serial killer father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jez has framed Sienna for the spree of murders including that of her sister, Dilly Harcourt, Robbie Roscoe and Dennis Savage.

Recently he has been keeping her a prisoner on the Love Boat and drugging her with sedatives as he works out what to do with her next.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is also trapped with Sienna and is struggling badly as his health takes a dangerous turn for the worse.

Ste Hay is struggling when his health takes a turn for the worse in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

In tonight’s episode Sienna promises her good friend Ste that she’ll kill Jez as soon as her father arrives back.

However their plan is derailed when a different face turns up on the boat.

Who has discovered them? And will they help them escape or will they leave them there to suffer?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tony Hutchinson is currently at the same prison as Joel Dexter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) receives a call from her ex husband, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) who tells her there’s been an update on his case.

Tony is currently behind bars for the suspected killing of Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) son, Bobby Costello.

Tonight Tony has to break the shattering news that John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has come forward with more information and it’s NOT good news.

John Paul McQueen has given the police information that could impact Tony very badly. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her sister, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) have something to celebrate at last. Clare encourages Grace to put on a casino night at The Loft to make the most of their good news.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) heads there later on and starts gambling in a bid to pay off all the Osborne family debts.

However his son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) finds him and tries to stop a drunk Darren from doing anything he will bitterly regret.

Will Darren, who is in emotional turmoil right now, take any notice ?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.