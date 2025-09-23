Hollyoaks spoilers: CONFESS! Clare Devine takes the teenagers hostage!

Evil Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) is on a mission to find out who was responsible for killing her late husband, DI Banks (Drew Cain) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When she sees the teenagers Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith), Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) chatting out in the street, she seizes the opportunity to bundle them into her car and whisk them away from the village.

Clare wants the truth about her husband's murder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on she plays a twisted game of truth and dare with the scared youngsters in a bid to get to the bottom of what happened to her bent copper husband the night he was shot dead in The Loft.

Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) initially confessed to the murder to protect the teens after he was racked with guilt at exploiting them in drug and human trafficking activities.

However he has since been released from prison and Clare is yet to discover who her husband’s true killer is.

As she terrorises the teenagers, will one of them confess to the murder?

Under pressure will one of the teens confess to killing Clare's husband, DI Banks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Rex is about to be well and truly rocked when his sister, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) drops some bombshell news that will change his life forever.

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) who has been held captive on the Love Boat with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) by her serial killer father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) starts to fear that Ste is not going to make it.

Ste has been getting progressively more and more ill and weak as he’s been unable to take his usual medication.

Tonight things take a turn for the worse when Ste falls unconscious.

An ailing Ste Hay takes a turn for the worse in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Sienna’s sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) gets a warning call from a mystery person.

Will Liberty, who is engaged to serial killer Jez, be able to track down Liberty and Ste or will Jez get to them first?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.