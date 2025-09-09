Hollyoaks spoilers: INMATES! Joel Dexter gives Tony a stark warning!
Airs Wednesday, 17 September on E4 at 7pm.
Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) has some unsettling advice for his fellow inmate, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on Tony has a visit from his ex-wife, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who has recently got back together with Tony.
Tony, who is behind bars for the killing of Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) son, Bobby Costello, who he accidentally ran over, tells Diane that he’s thinking of changing his plea to guilty.
However, Diane stands firm and reminds Tony that it was an accident.
Neither of them are aware that Bobby’s real killer is serial killer, Jez Blake, (Jeremy Sheffield) who murdered Bobby minutes before Tony ran over him.
Diane tells Tony that his family needs him and pleading guilty would be a disaster.
Later on Tony has a conversation with his fellow prisoner, Joel.
Joel, who is seen having a worrying phone call with a mystery person, seems quite cold towards Tony and when Tony tells him he can’t plead guilty Joel tells him he’s a child killer!
Tony is left frightened when other prisoners turn against him.
Is Tony in terrible danger?
Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) has finally been released from the same prison and tonight he is overjoyed when he meets up with his ex, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).
Peri tells Tom that she wants the two of them to go to Spain together to see their daughter, Steph.
Will Tom be on board with that plan?
Elsewhere, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) admits to Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) that she still hasn’t told her husband Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) that he is NOT the biological father of their daughter, Morgan.
Is she about to break the bombshell news to Darren?
Plus, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) becomes more convinced that his sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is a killer after coming across some new incriminating evidence.
Meanwhile, pregnant Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) lashes out when Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) presents her with a pram and baby essentials.
With her girlfriend, Sienna, gone and presumed dead, Cleo is terrified about the prospect of bringing up a baby by herself.
When Marie, who is the unborn baby’s grandmother, offers to raise the child herself, a horrified Cleo baulks at the idea.
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
