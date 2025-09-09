Hollyoaks spoilers: INMATES! Joel Dexter gives Tony a stark warning!

Joel Dexter has some stark words for fellow prisoner Tony Hutchinson.

Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) has some unsettling advice for his fellow inmate, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Tony has a visit from his ex-wife, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who has recently got back together with Tony.

Does Tony have an ally or enemy in fellow inmate Joel Dexter? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony, who is behind bars for the killing of Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) son, Bobby Costello, who he accidentally ran over, tells Diane that he’s thinking of changing his plea to guilty.

However, Diane stands firm and reminds Tony that it was an accident.

Neither of them are aware that Bobby’s real killer is serial killer, Jez Blake, (Jeremy Sheffield) who murdered Bobby minutes before Tony ran over him.

Diane tells Tony that his family needs him and pleading guilty would be a disaster.

Tony still believes he was responsible for killing Mercy's (right) son Bobby in a hit and run accident. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Tony has a conversation with his fellow prisoner, Joel.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joel, who is seen having a worrying phone call with a mystery person, seems quite cold towards Tony and when Tony tells him he can’t plead guilty Joel tells him he’s a child killer!

Tony is left frightened when other prisoners turn against him.

Is Tony in terrible danger?

Tom was delighted when Peri went to visit him in prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) has finally been released from the same prison and tonight he is overjoyed when he meets up with his ex, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

Peri tells Tom that she wants the two of them to go to Spain together to see their daughter, Steph.

Will Tom be on board with that plan?

Peri tells Tom she wants them to go to Spain together to see their daughter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) admits to Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) that she still hasn’t told her husband Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) that he is NOT the biological father of their daughter, Morgan.

Is she about to break the bombshell news to Darren?

Nancy has been hiding a HUGE secret from her husband Darren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) becomes more convinced that his sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is a killer after coming across some new incriminating evidence.

Meanwhile, pregnant Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) lashes out when Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) presents her with a pram and baby essentials.

With her girlfriend, Sienna, gone and presumed dead, Cleo is terrified about the prospect of bringing up a baby by herself.

When Marie, who is the unborn baby’s grandmother, offers to raise the child herself, a horrified Cleo baulks at the idea.



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.