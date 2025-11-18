TV Spy — Stranger Things, Hawkeye, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: November 22-28

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Stranger Things season 5

We're heading back to the Upside Down as the final season of Netflix's sci-fi juggernaut Stranger Things premieres with the first four episodes on November 27 in the UK. After nearly ten years of suffering Vecna's reign of terror, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the gang must unite to find and kill the monstrous creature.

It's the fall of 1987 and Vecna has vanished — but that's not the only obstacle complicating their mission. With Hawkins placed under military quarantine and Eleven on the run from the government, the group must come together for a deadly showdown one last time.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye never misses, so you shouldn't miss this six-part series coming to ITVX on November 23. Available to watch as a box set, this Marvel show has a festive twist as it focuses on the iconic Avenger, Hawkeye aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his mission to get back to his family for Christmas.

Helping him to do this is Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. As per the official synopsis: "The pair are forced to work together when a presence from Clint's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

On why she thinks Hailee makes a great Kate Bishop, What To Watch writer Emma Fraser said: "Playing literary icon Emily Dickinson and a Young Avenger might sound like an odd combination, but these two headline roles are pitch-perfect for the 20-something actress."

Watson season 1

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are one of the most iconic duos of all time, but this series puts a different spin on the trusty sidekick. In Watson, the beloved character (played by Morris Chestnut) is at the heart of the action and takes place six months after his partner Sherlock dies at the hands of Moriarty.

The official plot reads: "The show stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though — Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.”

The first two episodes air on Sky Witness on November 24, but you can also check out our Watson episode recaps if you want a taste of what's to come.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

9-1-1 season 9 episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 26

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 26

All Her Fault episode 4 airs on Sky Atlantic on Friday, November 28

All's Fair episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, November 25

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, November 28

Chicago Med season 11 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, November 28

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, November 28

Doc season 2 episode 1 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, November 26

FBI season 7 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, November 27

FBI: International season 4 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, November 27

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, November 25

Fire Country season 3 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, November 26

Hawkeye airs on ITVX on Sunday, November 23

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 1 episode 1 airs on ITVX on Thursday, November 27

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 5 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, November 24

Landman season 2 episode 2 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 23

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 5 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 23

Palm Royale season 2 episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 26

Pluribus episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Friday, November 28

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 3 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, November 22

Robin Hood episode 5 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, November 23

S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 19 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, November 23

StartUp season 1 airs on ITVX on Sunday, November 23

