TV Spy — Boots, The Last Frontier, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: October 4-10

(L to R) Liam Oh as Ray McAffey and Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Boots season 1

Vera Farmiga as Barb (Image credit: © 2023 Netflix, Inc.)

Inspired by former US Marine Greg Cope’s memoir, The Pink Marine, Netflix’s Boots stars Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why) as bullied, gay high-school student Cameron Cope.

It's 1990, when it was still illegal to be gay in the military, and this comedic drama follows troubled Cameron as he impulsively decides to join the Marine Corps in the hope it’ll turn him into a ‘real man’. And he’s not going it alone. Alongside him is his straight best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), who’s following in the footsteps of his own father, a decorated military man.

Joining a diverse group of recruits at boot camp, for Cameron’s sexuality to be revealed would mean a prison sentence – or worse. This coming-of-age eight-parter promises a lot of heart and sharp wit as it navigates friendship and resilience. It also stars Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) as Cameron’s narcissistic mother, Barbara.

The Last Frontier season 1

Jason Clarke as Frank Remnick (Image credit: Apple TV+)

If you love high-octane, stunt-filled dramas with things exploding, then Apple TV+’s The Last Frontier is a must-see.

When a prison transport plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness, chaos ensues, and it’s up to Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke) as the sole US marshal in charge of the area, to deal with the unprecedented situation.

And it soon becomes clear that this was no accident. With 11 convicts captured and 18 missing, Remnick learns that an unscheduled pick-up was made to collect a prisoner known as Havelock. When boarding the plane, he was hooded and restrained, but it seems he may have known what was about to happen. And this is his one shot at freedom.

It’s a race against time as the town and its residents come under threat. But what exactly does Havelock may have had planned?

The 10-part series begins with a two-episode drop, followed by weekly episodes and the ensemble cast includes Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum and Alfre Woodard.

Twisted Metal, season 1

Anthony Mackie as John Doe (Image credit: Skip Bolen/Peacock)

Having previously aired on Paramount+, this action comedy that’s based on a PlayStation game, now arrives free-to-air on BBC One, with two episodes a week.

Set in a post-apocalyptic US – now known as the Divided States Of America, with cities having become walled fortresses – it stars John Mackie (Captain America) as John Doe, a very chatty milkman who not only has amnesia, but also a strange past. This outsider is offered the chance of a better life by Raven (Neve Campbell) if he agrees to retrieve a mysterious package. But his mission takes him into terrifying territories, and he encounters some dangerous characters, including a sinister clown known as Sweet Tooth.

Some great gags and the good news that the 10-part series has been recommissioned for a second run.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Billy The Kid season 3 episode 2 airs on MGM+ on Sunday October 5

Boots episode 1 airs on Netflix on Thursday, October 9

Doc episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, October 8

FBI season 7 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, October 9

FBI: International season 4 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on October 9

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, October 7

Fire Country season 3 episode 11 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, October 8

Gen V season 2 episode 6 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 8

Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 1 airs on Disney Plus on Friday, October 10

High Potential season 2 episode 4 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 8

Judy Reyes and Kaitlin Olson as Selena Soto and Morgan Gillory in High Potential season 2. (Image credit: Hulu)

Invasion season 3 episode 8 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 10

NCIS: Tony & Ziva episode 8 airs on Paramount Plus on Thursday, October 9

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, October 7

Peacemaker season 2 episode 8 airs on Sky Max on Friday, October 10

S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 12 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, October 5

Task episode 5 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, October 6

The Last Frontier episodes 1 & 2 air on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 10

The Morning Show season 4 episode 4 airs on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, October 8

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy (Image credit: Apple TV+)