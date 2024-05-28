FBI: International season 4 — everything we know about the crime drama

With the FBI's International Fly Team losing two agents by the end of FBI: International season 3, FBI: International season 4 will look rather different when it debuts in the fall.

However, even with the character exits and casting changes, the team will remain committed to "tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens" throughout Europe. So what else can fans look forward to with FBI: International season 4?

Here's everything we know.

An official premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced. However, CBS has shared that new episodes of FBI: International will debut in its usual Tuesday night spot at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS, right after new episodes of FBI season 7 and right before FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episodes. Once more information becomes available about a specific premiere date for FBI: International, we'll pass along the update.

New episodes of FBI: International air live on CBS. Outside of traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Additionally, new episodes can be watched on-demand via Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

FBI: International plot

The official synopsis for season 4 has not yet been released. However, here's a synopsis for the overall series:

"From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf, fast-paced drama FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the US and its people."

As more details become available about new episodes, we can pass along the information.

FBI: International season 4 cast

Vinessa Vidotta, FBI: International (Image credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

At the beginning of season 3, Heida Reed exited the role of Special Agent Jamie Kellett. Then toward the end of season 3, Luke Kleintank exited the role of Special Agent Scott Forrester. Although Colin Donnell (Chicago Med) appeared in the final two episodes of season 3 as Supervisory Special Agent Brian Lange, we are still awaiting word if he'll be a fixture of season 4.

With all of that being said, we anticipate the following series regulars to return:

Vinessa Vidotto (Hacks) as Special Agent Cameron Vo

Carter Redwood (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as Special Agent Andre Raines

Eva-Jane Willis (Gangs of London) as Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson

Christina Wolfe (The Ark) as Special Agent Amanda Tate

FBI: International season 4 trailer

It's too early for a trailer, but when one becomes available we'll place it here.