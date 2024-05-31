Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 — everything we know

Fox scored big with fans when Alert: Missing Persons Unit debuted, and it's not surprising that the show was quickly picked up for a second season last year and now Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 is on the way.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a case-of-the-week show that revolves around a team of highly trained investigators who track down people who have gone missing. The theme has been popular on television, with other shows, like NBC's Found, following the same path.

Here's everything we know about Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 is returning as part of Fox's 2024-2025 TV season, but no release date has been revealed as of this writing. It's possible the show will return in the fall, but it could return in the midseason as well. Once we find out more, we'll share that information here.

Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 will air on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can access Fox through live TV providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit plot

Here's the series synopsis of Alert: Missing Persons Unit from Fox:

"Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person headed by detectives Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez). Together with the MPU team, their job is to find the missing or abducted and reunite them with their loved ones.

"Jason and Nikki, once married, have a very personal connection to these cases as their own young son went missing and was never found. The emotional toll of their son’s disappearance blew up their marriage, but even though they’ve moved on, their bond remains. Nikki now runs MPU, where she and the team do for others what she wasn’t able to do for herself: bring a loved one back home. At MPU, she leads a highly skilled team, including her fiancé Mike Sherman (Ryan Broussard, Only Murders In The Building), whom Nikki met when he was assigned to oversee the search for her son; Kemi Adebayo (Adeola Role, The Blacklist), a spiritually savvy detective with an astonishing knowledge base; and forensic anthropologist C (recurring guest star and newcomer Petey Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. "

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 cast

We fully expect most of the season 2 cast to return for Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0) as Jason Grant

Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids) as Nikki Batista

Ryan Broussard (Only Murders in the Building) as Mike

Adeola Role (The Blacklist) as Kemi

Petey Gibson (The Sympathy Card) as C

Gil Bellows (Ally McBeal) as Hollis

Alisha-Marie Ahamed (Family Law) as Wayne

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 yet, but as soon as we have a trailer we'll add it in for you right here.