Stick season 2: cast and everything we know about the Owen Wilson TV show

Stick season 2 makes the cut. Literally hours after the Stick season 1 finale dropped on Apple TV Plus, the streaming studio announced that it was renewing the sports comedy for a second season.

Created by Jason Keller and starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson, Stick has proven to be another solid Apple TV Plus original series, earning good notices from critics; the show has a “Fresh” rating via Rotten Tomatoes. So they’re teeing things up again to continue the story of Pryce “Stick” Cahill and his young protege, Santi.

Here’s everything we know right now about Stick season 2.

A released date for Stick season 2 has not been announced at this time.

There’s no indication of a release window for the next season, but if it follows a similar strategy as season 1 one did, then we could be looking at a release during the first-half of summer in 2026.

While you wait, you can watch all of Stick season 1 episodes exclusively on Apple TV Plus (subscription required).

Stick season 2 cast

Stick season 2 is bringing the team back together, as all of the main cast are set to return for the new season.

This includes Wilson as Pryce, Peter Dager as Santi, Marc Maron as Mitts, Mariana Treviño as Elena and Lilli Kay as Zero. It’s unclear at this time if other big names from season 1, like Judy Greer or Timothy Olyphant, will return in any capacity.

Beyond the main cast, which real life golfers they are able to get to appear in Stick season 2 will also be something worth monitoring. Season 1 saw Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark among the current professional golfers to make cameos, as did golf broadcasters and media figures Trevor Immelman, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke, Garrett Clark and Dan Rapaport. TBD on if any of them will return and what other golf figures may make an appearance.

Stick season 2 plot

(FYI, some SPOILERS ahead for Stick season 1.)

No plot details have been shared for Stick season 2, but there are some interesting potential options following the Stick season 1 finale.

After Pryce and Santi manage to win their first tournament, the two play together on their local course. This is a rare instance where Santi gets to see his mentor’s game, and he quickly comes away impressed. Could Pryce still have a future as a player, with his comeback attempt part of season 2?

The only hint that we have came from Apple TV Plus’ head of programming, Matt Cherniss, who said in a press release, “There’s plenty more in the bag for fans of the series, and we’re thrilled they’ll soon have the chance to discover Pryce Cahill’s next chapter.”

Stick season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for Stick season 2 at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.

Though Apple did announce this announcement video for the new season: