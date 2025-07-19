Fake or Fortune season 13: release date, hosts, paintings and everything we know

Fake or Fortune season 13 sees Fiona Bruce and art expert Philip Mould try to prove that more valuable works of art are genuine.

If you've not seen the series before, it’s a fascinating watch as Fiona and Philip investigate the provenance of potentially important artworks. The pair have scored notable successes in the past, including in 2024 when they proved a painting bought for just over £2,000 was a long-lost masterpiece worth £300,000, known as The Bean Harvest, by Canadian impressionist Helen McNicoll.

Here's everything we know about the new series, including what artworks they’re looking into…

Fake or Fortune season 13 begins on BBC One on Monday, July 21 at 9 pm. The new series is four parts, and episodes will be made available on BBC iPlayer.

What painting features in episode 1 of Fake or Fortune season 13?

(Image credit: BBC)

There's a small fortune (£600,000 to be precise) riding on the evidence uncovered by Fiona and Philip. Barry, a carer, believes he may have discovered a lost painting by Winston Churchill of his wife Clementine sitting in the gardens of Herstmonceux Castle, East Sussex.

Barry bought it for just £140 at an antiques fair in 2022, but when he took it out of its frame, he discovered an intriguing inscription claiming it was painted by the former PM in June 1916. While there’s mounting evidence, including distinctive stylistic features known to be used by Churchill, without proper provenance, can the painting be authenticated?

What happens in episode 2?

Framed landscape painting being investigated as a work by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. (Image credit: BBC)

In a double investigation, Fiona Bruce and art expert Philip Mould try to discover if a landscape and a portrait are both previously unknown works by Renoir. As scientific analysis begins to reveal some surprising results, the investigation takes an unexpected turn. Can the team make a case that will convince the experts — or is there a chance that a sophisticated forger has been at work?

What happens in episode 3?

We don’t have any information yet on episode 3. We will update this article when we do.

What happens in episode 4?

We don’t have any information yet on episode 4. We will update this article when we do.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.