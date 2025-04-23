MasterChef season 15: theme, judges and everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay series

This summer, MasterChef season 15 is hoping to find the best home cook in America, but there's a twist to double the fun: the theme is Dynamic Duos.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is once again joined by restaurateur Joe Bastianich and James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry to judge the ultimate cookoff and crown the winner.

This season, pairs of home chefs — whether it's couples or siblings, friends or parents and children — will compete together. The winner of the competition will take home the title and a $250,000 cash prize.

"Season after season, Gordon Ramsay and his team deliver limitless creativity and always raise the competitive bar, keeping MasterChef among the top cooking shows on television, as we saw again with its impressive performance last summer," Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network, said in a press release.

Here's everything we know about MasterChef season 15.

We don't have a premiere date for MasterChef season 15 just yet, but you can catch up on past seasons right now on Hulu.

MasterChef season 15 will air on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

MasterChef season 15 premise

Here's the synopsis of MasterChef season 15 from Fox:

"This season, for the first time in MasterChef history, pairs of home cooks will participate together, in hopes of becoming America’s next MasterChefs. From married and dating couples, to mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends and even divorcees – relationships are tested in some of the toughest challenges to date. Plus, to make things even more difficult, the dreaded Pressure Test makes an intimidating return. In the end, only one Dynamic Duo will be awarded the grand prize of $250,000, the MasterChef trophy and the title of MasterChefs!"

MasterChef season 15 judges

Gordon Ramsay returns to MasterChef as a host, judge and executive producer. The renowned chef and restaurateur is known for his other hit shows like Hell's Kitchen, Next Level Chef and Kitchen Nightmares.

Joe Bastianich owns more than 16 restaurants all over the world, including Lupa, Becco and Casa Mono. He's also a bestselling author who has been with the MasterChef and MasterChef Junior family for several seasons.

Joining the team this season is James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry. Derry is a no-nonsense chef who is known from her appearances on Top Chef, Bobby’s Triple Threat and Great American Recipe.

MasterChef season 15 trailer

We don't have a trailer for MasterChef season 15 just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.