Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service: release date, trailer and everything we know about the new cooking series

If you tuned into Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares season 9 and observed the fundamental issue with the restaurant rescue series: not only do restaurant owners ask for help, but they know Ramsay is coming to save them. That's where the celebrity chef's new series, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, is different: the new series is an undercover intervention.

The new unscripted series will utilize state-of-the-art surveillance, insiders and "the element of surprise" to watch struggling restaurants in action before dropping in to save the day.

"Over the years, I’ve embarked on many daring adventures alongside my partners at FOX,” Gordon Ramsay said in a press release. “And Secret Service is the most intrepid of them all! With undercover help and cutting-edge technology, I get to go full on ‘MI6’ with these restaurants…and they’ll never see it coming."

Here's everything we know about Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service premieres Wednesday, May 21, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

We don't have a UK premiere date, but as soon as one is available, we'll add it here.

Fox is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service premise

Here's the premise of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service from Fox:

"Restaurateurs who are looking for a quick fix or social media glow-up are in for the surprise of their lives when famed culinary titan Gordon Ramsay trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and cutting-edge spyware in FOX’s all-new unscripted series, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service.

"In a Gordon Ramsay series first, Chef Ramsay will venture into struggling restaurants under the cover of night. With the help of a secret source on the inside, he’ll gather raw, unfiltered evidence and get a 360-degree view of the major issues facing each restaurant. This insider will not only remain a secret to the staff, but will also help Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth and grossness than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes. Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service will be his toughest assignment yet as he takes drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but also the staff, because Gordon knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people. Are the restaurant and staff willing to accept Gordon’s mission, or are they too far gone to be saved?"

The new series hails from Ramsay's Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay and Bill Langworthy will serve as executive producers, and Langworthy is also the showrunner.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service cast

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is one of the most widely known and recognized celebrity chefs on the planet, with restaurants all over the world.

Ramsay has a prolific TV portfolio featuring Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Next Level Chef, Masterchef and more.

His trademark in-your-face outbursts are known to strike fear in the hearts of competitors, but behind the gruff exterior, he's a very nice guy who does a lot to support the chef community, and he really wants to see struggling restaurants succeed.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service trailer

You can watch the first look sneak peek of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service below.