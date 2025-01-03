Kitchen Nightmares season 9: release date and everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay series
This season of restaurant makeovers will be tied to the Super Bowl.
Gordon Ramsay is back with Kitchen Nightmares season 9. As Hell's Kitchen season 23 winds down, Ramsay's restaurant rescue series is returning in time for Super Bowl LIX.
The first half of the season will take place in New Orleans prior to the big game and will feature special in-episode content like countdowns and appearances from Ramsay and NFL stars. Ramsay will be offering his expertise to struggling NOLA restaurants, helping them to prepare for the massive influx of guests in town for the game. After the Super Bowl, Ramsay's focus will shift to restaurants in Austin and Houston.
Here's what we know about Kitchen Nightmares season 9.
Kitchen Nightmares season 9 release date
Kitchen Nightmares season 9 premieres Tuesday, January 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu. UK viewers will be able to watch new episodes on Channel 4 after they air in the US.
Fox is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
Kitchen Nightmares season 9 premise
Here's the official synopsis of Kitchen Nightmares season 9:
"Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares returns for an all-new season of restaurant makeovers beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The first half of the season is set in New Orleans, the home of Super Bowl LIX, and will air weekly leading up to the big game, with in-episode countdowns by Ramsay and appearances by current and former NFL stars. The season will also provide an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the New Orleans-based restaurants, who under Ramsay’s guidance, will have the chance to be reinvigorated and running prior to the biggest sports weekend of the year. With tens of thousands of football fans descending on the Big Easy during Super Bowl week, the restaurants will have an enormous opportunity to make it or break it. The second half of the season will feature restaurants in Austin and Houston.
"Each episode of Kitchen Nightmares follows Ramsay as he revamps a restaurant in crisis, exposing the stressful realities of running a successful food business. Restaurant owners are faced with enormous challenges, from health code violations and staffing issues to menu errors and kitchen conditions found only in nightmares. Ramsay is their restaurant 9-1-1 call and the last chance for their businesses to survive. Inspired by one of the U.K.’s biggest hits, Kitchen Nightmares is produced by Studio Ramsay Global in association with FOX Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as an Executive Producer, while Katy Dierks serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner."
Kitchen Nightmares season 9 cast
Gordon Ramsay is once again returning to host Kitchen Nightmares, personally mentoring business owners in need. He's also one of the series' executive producers.
Ramsay, known for his hit series Hell’s Kitchen, is one of the most widely known and recognized celebrity chefs on the planet, with restaurants all over the world.
His trademark in-your-face outbursts are known to strike fear in the hearts of competitors, but behind the gruff exterior, he's a very nice guy who does a lot to support the chef community.
Kitchen Nightmares season 9 trailer
Take a look at the first look teaser for Kitchen Nightmares season 9 below.
"Wow" is right. 😳 #KitchenNightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX premieres January 7 on @FOXTV, next day on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/HPIh1YfI0zDecember 23, 2024
