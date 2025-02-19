Kitchen Nightmares: is The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant still open?

Gordon Ramsay was in Louisiana for the first half of Kitchen Nightmares season 9 to help restaurant owners and staff prepare for the influx of visitors in town for the Super Bowl. Now that the big game is over, Ramsay has also added Texas to his list of destinations, but this week he's back in NOLA to help The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant, a restaurant that's struggling to find its direction. So is The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant still open?

Ramsay visited The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant in the February 18 episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 9. Here's the episode description: "The Verdict, a restaurant known for serving traditional New Orleans cuisine with a modern and trendy twist, is struggling internally. Rising tensions between the kitchen and front of house staff, family disputes and piling debt have been detrimental issues of The Verdict. Despite this, Gordon Ramsay is prepared to offer his support."

We're very happy to report that The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant is still open.

According to the website, The Verdict's menu is "a celebration of the diverse flavors of the South, with a special emphasis on New Orleans-style dishes that are bold, flavorful and deeply satisfying." They offer a signature egg roll along with mains that include shrimp and grits, shrimp po' boy, pan-seared red fish and New York strip steak.

The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant is very active on Instagram, offering glimpses of their weekly offerings including steak night, lamb chops & lemon drops and their weekend brunch.

The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant currently has a 4.5/5 rating on Google Reviews, with 67 reviews as of this writing. The reviews are across the board, with the most recent reviews (within the past two months and as recent as last week) being a mix of one-star and five star reviews. One of the five star reviews praises the service and the food while also mentioning the weekly specials (like the aforementioned lamb chops and lemon drops). A patron from two months ago was frustrated by the long wait for their food, only to have it arrive cold.

Thus far in Kitchen Nightmares season 9, Ramsay visited Kings Blu Jam Cafe, 3 Southern Girls, Kindred, Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar and Voleo's Seafood Restaurant. All of these establishments needed some tough love from Ramsay and his team and four of them remain open now. Sadly, shortly after Ramsay visited Kindred, the owners decided to close their doors in December 2024.

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.