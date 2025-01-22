Kitchen Nightmares: is Voleo's Seafood Restaurant still open?

Gordon Ramsay is in Louisiana in Kitchen Nightmares season 9 ahead of Super Bowl LIX to help restaurant owners and staff prepare for the influx of visitors in town for the big game. So is Voleo's Seafood Restaurant in Westwego still open?

Take a look at the description for the Voleo's Seafood Restaurant episode: "Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant, a second-generation family run restaurant, is struggling to stay afloat following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida in 2021. The aftermath left their original restaurant in shambles, forcing Voleo's to start anew at a less favorable location. With family legacy on the line and funds running low, Gordon Ramsay steps in to help the owner and his family adapt in order to find success again."

We're happy to report that Voleo's Seafood Restaurant is still open in its new Westwego location. Known for its Cajun menu, Voleo's signature meal is the deep-fried Flounder Lafitte, consisting of flounder stuffed with crab meat and other delicacies, rolled up and deep fried before being doused with crawfish sauce.

Voleo's Seafood Restaurant currently has a 4.6-star rating out of 85 reviews on Google Reviews as of this writing. Reviews are mostly positive, focusing on great food with large portions. "The food was amazing," one customer raved." Another customer served up some very high praise about the whole experience: "What a great place to eat. The trout almandine is so good. The jambalaya is amazing. Portions are great for the price and filling. The service was great it's like eating with family."

It looks like there might be some lingering issues with being understaffed and an overworked crew. The management quickly responded to a negative review and noted that "we take alot [sic] of pride to make people happy in the dinning room. Being understaffed hinders fast good experiences. I think if you give us another chance it'll change you're experience. Once we are fully staffed our waitresses will have the attention you're looking for."

In the season premiere, Ramsay visited Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar and was able to help the struggling eatery find renewed success after taking them through some soul-searching and a lot of Ramsay's signature brand of TLC with a side of tough love.

