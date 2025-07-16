I think Grace just scammed Bill and Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful

I have a weird feeling that things are not what they seem when it comes to Liam’s surgery in The Bold and the Beautiful. Did Grace just scam Bill and Liam, or is Liam actually cured?

It has been a week of crazy plot twists on The Bold and the Beautiful. Li (Naomi Matsuda) said Luna (Lisa Yamada) was dead, even though she survived surgery (while someone was scampering around grabbing medical supplies in the background). And now it looks like Grace (Cassandra Creech) may have pulled a fast one on Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

After insisting that Liam’s inoperable brain tumor was, indeed, inoperable, Grace revealed to Bill in the July 15 episode that there was actually a highly experimental treatment that could save his son’s life. She’d have to call upon her colleague, whom she had already flown in from overseas, and she’d have to book a surgery center, which she had already booked for the following day.

Bill, of course, was more than willing to do whatever it took to save his son, and he didn’t hesitate for a moment when she said she’d need a million dollars. Oddly enough, she gave him the wire instructions a few moments before starting surgery, and Bill had the money sent right away.

Adding to this mystery is the fact that we never see the other doctor, who is apparently a world-renowned surgeon, ever pick up a scalpel. Grace made the first incision in the July 16 episode, and then we see Liam with a bandage around his head later. The other doctor’s only words to Bill were that Liam did “very well,” but he didn’t sound very convincing. Did a surgery even take place?

I hate to be the doubting Thomas here, but this whole thing feels very sketchy.

Yes, Grace has been trying to talk with Liam about treatment, but experimental and possibly life-saving procedures never came up before. How did treatment options change so quickly, and how was there time for her to fly the doctor in from overseas and book a surgical suite?

I have a sick feeling that Grace, who was seen arguing with someone on the phone while in Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) office a few weeks back, just played Bill and Liam. In a very technical sense, surgery is often an option for just about anything; the question is whether surgery will do something. In Liam’s case, his inoperable brain tumor could certainly be operated upon, but the surgery could do nothing to save his life, or it could even kill him.

What if Grace needed money in a very bad way and was willing to do whatever it took to get it? And what if she performed the surgery herself? Best case scenario, it works and no one will ever be wiser. But if it doesn't work, she can always claim that these things happen and no one can really question her about it. There are no guarantees in medicine, especially on a soap opera.

After Li seems to have taken Luna away under the pretense of her being dead, I’m stuck wondering if the next twist comes in Grace performing a surgery that she claims will save Liam’s life, only for Liam to learn that nothing has changed at all because it wasn’t real.

I hope I’m wrong. I truly do. But where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And something seems to be burning in that hospital.