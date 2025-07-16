The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric scheming to reunite Brooke and Ridge in Naples?

Eric still wants Brooke and Ridge to get back together in The Bold and the Beautiful, and we think he’s going to use Naples as the perfect place to reunite them.

At the end of the day, does it really matter that she put a ring on it? Sure, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) proposed to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) using a ring he gave her years before, and now, as he prepares for the big Naples trip, she wants to get even more commitment from him. It turns out, she might need that extra assurance after all.

In the July 15 episode , Taylor asks Ridge to set a date for the wedding before he leaves, knowing that he’ll be on the trip with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Taylor had just left the Forrester Mansion, where she and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) were discussing why it makes sense for Brooke to go to Naples.

Upon arriving at Forrester Creations, Taylor came upon Ridge having a conversation with Eric (John McCook) about Naples. What she didn’t hear, of course, was Eric pressing his son about Ridge’s concerns for Brooke now that Nick (Jack Wagner) is poking around.

Ridge and Taylor may be engaged, but Eric doesn’t seem to be buying it completely. He still believes that Ridge and Brooke are destined to be together, and he’s going to do everything he can to make sure it happens. Sure, it makes sense for Brooke to accompany them to Naples for business purposes, but the Italian city has a lot of history for the former couple, and there’s a big chance that some of the magic could be rekindled anew.

Eric already put Brooke in the showstopper gown to catch Ridge’s eye, and now he’s hoping Naples will be good for Brooke. Technically, he’s probably thinking that Naples and a healthy helping of Nick Marone jealousy will do the trick for Ridge. And clearly, Taylor is probably thinking the same thing. Hence, her rush to set a wedding date before Ridge leaves.

Only time will tell whether or not Eric’s efforts will be successful, but there was no missing Ridge’s pause when Taylor asked him to choose a date for their wedding. Ridge doesn’t seem to be all-in on this engagement, and Eric knows it. That’s why Eric isn’t going to stop until he’s done everything in his power to show Ridge who he was meant to be with.

