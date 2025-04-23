The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric takes a side?
Is Eric trying to help Ridge and Brooke get back together?
As the fashion show approaches on The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric seems to be thinking about the past and how Ridge was in love with Brooke, not Taylor.
In the April 22 episode, Eric (John McCook) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have a candid conversation about the past. Though Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is living under his roof with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Eric wants to know how Brooke is doing without Ridge. He goes as far as to remind her of the time in Portofino when she was wearing the showstopper, and Ridge couldn’t stop looking at her coming across the water in the beautiful gown.
Interestingly enough, the more they reminisce, the more it seems that Eric is really rooting for Ridge to get back with his one true love… Brooke. When Ridge arrives at the office, Eric shows him the video from Portofino, sending Ridge off on a daydream of his own.
Eric watches as Ridge recalls the moment he saw Brooke on the water and how incredible she looks. When Ridge reminds his father that Brooke betrayed them in the takeover, Eric is quick to remind him that everything is back to normal. Yes, he, too, was upset that Brooke took the CEO position, but his anger was short-lived and now he’s thinking about the future.
Eric also thinks it’s not right that Ridge abandoned Brooke so quickly, and it sounds like something he’d like for his son to rectify.
The problem, of course, is Taylor. Ridge has started playing house with Taylor so even if he wanted to go back to Brooke, extricating himself from his present situation would be a challenge. It doesn’t help that Taylor suffered from Broken Heart Syndrome upon her return to LA, and being with Ridge seems to have cured it.
There’s no mistaking the love and longing in Ridge’s eyes when he watches Brooke on the boat all those years ago. He still loves her and his snap decision to return to Taylor may prove to be incredibly shortsighted because of these unresolved feelings. Knowing which side his father is on won’t help either; Ridge is his own man, but knowing that Ridge is pulling for Brooke only makes things more challenging.
We have a feeling that Eric’s campaign to reunite Ridge and Brooke has only just begun, but the implications of his attempts to play Cupid may lead to even more complications.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
