I feel bad for Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful after the fashion show

I’m a relatively new fan of The Bold and the Beautiful, but in my two years of watching it I know that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has always been in love with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) but he also has deep feelings for Taylor (Rebecca Budig). At the moment, I can’t help but feel really bad for Taylor after the fashion show.

No matter what side of the Ridge-Taylor-Brooke love triangle you sit on, it’s hard to not feel bad for Taylor right now. Not only did she have to deal with seeing Brooke in the updated Portofino wedding gown at the fashion show, but she also was dealt a huge blow when Eric (John McCook) was behind it.

Taylor knows all about Brooke’s “cheap tricks” when it comes to Ridge. Seeing her in the showstopper gown fits the mold, after all. Brooke, as far as Taylor and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are concerned, loves being the center of attention and what better way to steal the show than to be the showstopper?

The problem, of course, is that walking in the showstopper gown wasn’t Brooke’s idea. It was Eric’s idea.

All of a sudden, Taylor is in a very tricky position. Eric has made his feelings clear: he’s Team Brooke, even though his son is currently living and sleeping with Taylor in his house.

Awkward.

Now Taylor knows that her former father-in-law wants his son to get back together with another woman, a woman who happens to be Taylor’s longtime rival. Brooke is the reason Ridge’s marriage to Taylor fell apart, and they’re been rivals for years and years.

There’s no way Eric’s revelation isn’t going to hurt Taylor. He’s rooting against her, even though she’s the one living with Ridge at the moment.

It doesn’t matter how much Eric loves her or how much he respects her. Clearly, it doesn’t even matter that, as the mother of two of Ridge’s children, he considers her family. The fact is, he doesn’t want Taylor to be with Ridge.

Even if you’re Team Brooke, it’s hard not to feel sorry for Taylor right now. How do you possibly recover from this blow? How do you continue to live at Eric’s house knowing he wants Ridge to leave her and return to Brooke?

This is a very messy situation and we can only imagine that it’s going to get even messier as time goes on.