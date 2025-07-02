The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke heading for a breakdown?

Brooke was caught completely off guard by Ridge’s engagement on The Bold and the Beautiful. Is she heading for a complete breakdown?

After months of believing that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) would return to her, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) now has confirmation that her destiny with Ridge may not be fulfilled — at least, not right now.

Ridge accepted Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) proposal and the newly engaged couple is looking forward to being married (again) once things calm down with Luna (Lisa Yamada). Taylor has Eric (John McCook) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) blessings, though Taylor worried about whether or not the Forrester patriarch would accept her when he was so clearly rooting for Ridge and Brooke to reunite.

Brooke truly believed that Ridge would come home to her after his fling with Taylor, even though Katie (Heather Tom) and Hope (Annika Noelle) didn’t seem so sure. And even when Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) came into town unexpectedly, Brooke maintained that she was still hoping for a reunion with Ridge.

But now that her dreams are crashing down around her, is she in for a breakdown? She was angry and hurt when Ridge came to tell her the news she already knew, thanks to Nick spotting the couple at Il Giardino and listening in as Taylor proposed to Ridge. She was more than angry, she was furious. After all this time believing that she was Ridge’s “Logan,” Brooke now finds herself cast off on her own while he cements his future with her biggest rival.

None of this bodes well for Brooke’s mental health. All she’s been thinking about as of late is when she walked down the runway at the fashion show in the showstopper gown and Ridge joined her on stage.

While Nick is there to cradle her fall, Brooke still feels betrayed and hurt by Ridge’s decision to marry Taylor when marriage hadn’t been on the agenda after they rekindled their romance following the fateful Rome trip two years ago.

At this point, we think Brooke is going to sink into a depression for at least a little while, and Nick will be the one to pull her out of it. However, we’re not predicting a swift, Ridge-like rebound with Nick. Though they have history and an undeniable connection, Nick will have to put in some work in order to help Brooke get over Ridge and focus on the rest of her life.