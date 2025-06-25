The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie worries about delusional Brooke?

Katie is worried about Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful. With Ridge’s attention focused squarely on Taylor, can Katie help Brooke to stop thinking about her past and look toward the future?

In the June 24 episode, Katie (Heather Tom) tried to get Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to see that Ridge (Thosrsten Kaye) doesn’t seem to be coming around. He’s very devoted to Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and still feels Brooke betrayed him by taking the CEO position at Forrester Creations, despite the fact Brooke only took it to return the company to the Forrester family.

Katie is excited to know that Nick (Jack Wagner) is back in town and interested in rekindling his romance with Brooke. Brooke points out that they have kept in touch, mainly through their son, Jack, but she’s not exactly all-in on Nick’s amorous inclinations — Brooke still thinks Ridge is going to come to his senses and come back to her. She truly believes that they’re destined to be together, even though present circumstances seem to point in the opposite direction.

Speaking of the opposite direction, neither of the women know that at the very moment of their sisterly conversation, Taylor is proposing to Ridge at Il Giardino.

As much as Katie would love to see things work out between Brooke and Ridge, she doesn’t seem to be counting the days until their reunion. In fact, she’d like to see Brooke pursue something with Nick now that he’s back in town and only has eyes for her.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

It’s going to be an uphill battle, though, because Brooke is not wavering on her desire to be with Ridge. She loves him and has decided that they will be together even if he’s currently with Taylor. Brooke cites the way Ridge looked at her at the fashion show as evidence that he still loves her and wants to be with her, and that he’ll come around when he’s ready. For now, she’ll have to be content with seeing him at work.

Katie isn’t thrilled by her sister’s line of thinking. To say Brooke is delusional at this point is an understatement, as Ridge has shown no interest or inclination to get back with Brooke. Katie is trying to gently steer her sister away from her dream and back toward reality; the reality is that Ridge isn’t coming back (at least, not yet) and she’d be foolish to turn away Nick’s affection before he sets sail for Naples, leaving Brooke to be alone once again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.