Beyond the Gates spoilers week of August 11-15

Things are heating up in Fairmont Crest this week. If you need a refresher, here are the Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of August 11-15.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of August 11 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 11

"Devon Winters (Y&R) has a mind-blowing proposition for Anita. Dani extends an apology to Hayley. Bill gets emotional about all that he’s lost. Andre lays his heart on the line."

Tuesday, August 12

"Samantha schemes to help Martin and Smitty reconcile. Jacob solves a mystery. Leslie investigates a peculiar correspondence."

Wednesday, August 13

"Eva’s frustrated by her mother’s latest antics. Kat and Tomas do their best to find their rhythm during salsa night. Tyrell and Samantha are blindsided. Chelsea bluntly makes her boundaries clear to Allison."

Thursday, August 14

"Ted is thrown for a loop by Nicole’s latest move. Naomi preps a nervous June for a momentous meeting. Leslie receives a blast from the past at her doorstep. Anita and Vernon comfort their daughter."

Friday, August 15

"Andre and his uncle discuss their relationship woes while Vanessa helps Nicole and Dani prop each other up. Ashley and Madison deal with a major medical crisis. The Articulettes are asked to plan for their future now that they’ve reconciled with their past."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of August 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 4

"Anita surprises her fans with a major revelation. Samantha tries to broker peace between Martin and Smitty. Nicole lays into Leslie for crashing the concert."

Tuesday, August 5

"Ted confronts Doug about his latest misstep. Jan gives her daughter some much-needed advice. Meanwhile, Vanessa’s extra cash flow draws some unwanted attention."

Wednesday, August 6

"Hayley calls in a mysterious favor. Pamela puts Dani on the spot. Naomi clashes with Bill over his involvement with Joey."

Thursday, August 7

"Dani rushes into action during an emergency. Naomi gets some troubling info from Ashley. Elon makes a decisive move in the Stance Park murder investigation."

Friday, August 8

"Hayley shares news with Bill that affects their future. Doug recruits Randy for a scheme of his own. Andre’s ready to discuss matters of the heart, while Ashley has a tense talk with Derek."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.