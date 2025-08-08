The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 11: Bill is going to make Grace pay

If you thought Liam was angry at Grace's deception, wait until you see what happens when Bill finds out. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 11.

It was a busy week on The Bold and the Beautiful last week. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric (John McCook) were still in Italy, where tension between Ridge and Nick (Jack Wagner) was at an all-time high.

It didn't help the situation when Nick took Brooke out on his boat and she almost died. The boat's steering wasn't working and Nick narrowly avoided a collision with another boat, but in the process Brooke fell into the water and would have drowned if not for Ridge jumping in to save her. Later, he promised to make things right.

Finn (Tanner Novlan), in the meantime, finally confronted Grace (Cassandra Creech) about Liam's (Scott Clifton) surgery and she eventually confessed that the whole thing was a fabrication. She made it all up to extort a million dollars from Bill (Don Diamont) so she could pay off her ex-husband's loan sharks.

Not surprisingly, Liam was more than infuriated upon learning this information and he would have attacked her if not for Finn holding him back. Hope (Annika Noelle) looked on in horror, thinking of everything the Buckinghams have done to their family.

Lastly there was Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), still mourning Luna's (Lisa Yamada) death. Li (Naomi Matsuda) has been avoiding her and when the opportunity came along, Sheila finally confronted Li and made the shocking discovery that Luna was still alive.

Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:

Even after the big accident, Nick isn't giving up so easily on Brooke. In the preview we see that he has his ring and he wants to propose to her because he loves her. Brooke is stunned.

And then there's Taylor (Rebecca Budig), who is trying to reassure a very dejected-looking Ridge that Brooke has a bright future ahead with Nick. Not only that, but she's not about to take her ring off, which isn't exactly the kind of great news she thinks it is.

Sheila is confused by Li's actions, asking why Li saved her. It doesn't make sense, but now that she knows about it, it opens up a whole new can of worms.

Lastly, an angry Liam and Hope try to explain what Grace did to Bill. Naturally, Bill is furious. "That bitch is going to pay," he seethes.

Needless to say, there's a lot of action coming to The Bold and the Beautiful next week!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.