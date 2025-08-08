The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 11: Bill is going to make Grace pay
Bill learns what Grace did to his son and he's not happy.
If you thought Liam was angry at Grace's deception, wait until you see what happens when Bill finds out. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 11.
SIGN UP FOR THE WHAT TO WATCH SOAPBOX NEWSLETTER
The Young and the Restless spoilers week of August 11-15
General Hospital spoilers week of August 11-15
Days of Our Lives spoilers week of August 11-15
Beyond the Gates spoilers week of August 11-15
The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of August 11-15
It was a busy week on The Bold and the Beautiful last week. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric (John McCook) were still in Italy, where tension between Ridge and Nick (Jack Wagner) was at an all-time high.
It didn't help the situation when Nick took Brooke out on his boat and she almost died. The boat's steering wasn't working and Nick narrowly avoided a collision with another boat, but in the process Brooke fell into the water and would have drowned if not for Ridge jumping in to save her. Later, he promised to make things right.
Finn (Tanner Novlan), in the meantime, finally confronted Grace (Cassandra Creech) about Liam's (Scott Clifton) surgery and she eventually confessed that the whole thing was a fabrication. She made it all up to extort a million dollars from Bill (Don Diamont) so she could pay off her ex-husband's loan sharks.
Not surprisingly, Liam was more than infuriated upon learning this information and he would have attacked her if not for Finn holding him back. Hope (Annika Noelle) looked on in horror, thinking of everything the Buckinghams have done to their family.
Lastly there was Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), still mourning Luna's (Lisa Yamada) death. Li (Naomi Matsuda) has been avoiding her and when the opportunity came along, Sheila finally confronted Li and made the shocking discovery that Luna was still alive.
Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
#BoldandBeautiful Next week pic.twitter.com/eHH2KNENBqAugust 8, 2025
Even after the big accident, Nick isn't giving up so easily on Brooke. In the preview we see that he has his ring and he wants to propose to her because he loves her. Brooke is stunned.
And then there's Taylor (Rebecca Budig), who is trying to reassure a very dejected-looking Ridge that Brooke has a bright future ahead with Nick. Not only that, but she's not about to take her ring off, which isn't exactly the kind of great news she thinks it is.
Sheila is confused by Li's actions, asking why Li saved her. It doesn't make sense, but now that she knows about it, it opens up a whole new can of worms.
Lastly, an angry Liam and Hope try to explain what Grace did to Bill. Naturally, Bill is furious. "That bitch is going to pay," he seethes.
Needless to say, there's a lot of action coming to The Bold and the Beautiful next week!
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.