The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: broken heart leads to heart trouble for Taylor?

Taylor has been making power moves ever since she and Ridge got back together on The Bold and the Beautiful. But what happens when her world falls apart (again)?

Before Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) shipped off to Italy with Eric (John McCook) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Taylor (Rebecca Budig) asked him to set a date for their wedding. Prior to that, she asked him to marry her by presenting the ring he gave to her long ago.

It’s understandable that Taylor would be concerned about her relationship with Ridge. Everyone seems to think Brooke and Ridge were destined to be together, including Eric, who has been working tirelessly in the background to get his son to see the light.

During their Italy trip, Ridge jumped into the water to save Brooke after she was knocked from Nick’s (Jack Wagner) boat. If he hadn’t been there, she would have drowned. After performing CPR and making sure she was all right, he pledged to make everything right, but we have yet to see what he means by that.

In the preview for the week of August 11 , Taylor tells Ridge that Brooke has a bright future ahead — with Nick. She adds that she’s never taking her ring off. This doesn’t make Ridge look happy. In fact, he looks downright miserable and we’re guessing it’s because he knows he has to call off the engagement.

Truthfully, Ridge never should have let things get this far but he loves both of the women even though he’s only meant to be with one of them. He has kids with both women but his ties to Brooke are, according to the fabric of the canvas, much stronger.

After learning about how Ridge saved Brooke’s life — and the reason he was on the shore that day to begin with — Taylor will likely surmise that her time with Ridge is limited. But credit to her for not going down with the ship without a fight.

When she first arrived in Los Angeles, Taylor thought she was dying but it turned out to be Broken Heart Syndrome. She was diagnosed by Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech), who is in the middle of her own mess after fabricating Liam’s (Scott Clifton) entire brain cancer scare to extort a million dollars from his father. (Now we have to wonder, can we trust her diagnosis? That’s a whole other can of worms…)

Knowing that she’s prone to Broken Heart Syndrome, and knowing how those symptoms mirror actual heart issues, we have to wonder what will happen if/when Ridge calls off their engagement. With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of town and most of the women around her tied to Brooke, Taylor won’t have a lot of people she can turn to and if her symptoms start getting serious, she could be in trouble.

We have a feeling that Ridge calling off the engagement will send Taylor into a spiral, and that will put him into an even bigger quandary as he tries to reconcile his feelings for both women while admitting that he messed up by leaving Brooke in the first place. She may have had Broken Heart Syndrome in the beginning, but something even more serious could put Taylor’s health in jeopardy.